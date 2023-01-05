Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: 2023 Legislature may face bumpy road ahead
After the first few days of the 2023 Legislature there already is tension in the air. Results of the opening day's leadership votes and subsequent recommendations for committee assignments have triggered allegations ranging from partisan behavior to a partisan takeover of the 2023 Legislature. That's a so-what given in other...
doniphanherald.com
After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure
OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraskans come together for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball
OMAHA — In a time when Nebraska's partisan divide seems wider than ever, Democrats and Republicans set aside their political differences to celebrate the introduction of a new governor. Roughly 3,500 people filled CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball Saturday night. The guest...
doniphanherald.com
Fans would be able to wager on home Husker football games under new bill
Fans would be able to place bets on home Husker football games under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would open up wagers on in-state sporting events and direct the subsequent tax revenue to college scholarships. Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar's proposal (LB168) would revise the casino gambling framework lawmakers...
Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's COVID cases remain low, but variant driving increases elsewhere has arrived
While the number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remains low, health officials have detected the state's first cases of a coronavirus subvariant that is driving an increase in cases and hospitalizations in many Eastern states. In Nebraska, COVID case numbers dropped last week. The state recorded 1,420 new cases last...
Comments / 0