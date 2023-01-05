ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Now that the Ohio State football season is over it’s time to turn our attention to next year. The Buckeyes have a lot of talent coming back, but as usual, there are several players that have NFL draft decisions to make as either underclassmen or who still have a year of college eligibility left.

Players that are expected to go in the first couple of rounds of the 2023 NFL draft are more than likely gone, but there are others that are mid-to-late round projections that have to take a hard look in the mirror and decide what they want to do about their future.

So that you can follow along, we’ve made it easy by creating an Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker to stay up with those that are making decisions. By our count, there are eight players to keep an eye on and we’ll do so as soon as we get word on any decisions that come along. The deadline for players to declare for the draft is January 16, so expect the news to come fast and furious.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Eligibility

Redshirt Sophomore

Where Things Stand

As a likely top five pick, it would be a major shocker to see Stroud come back. You can expect a decision here soon that he’s declaring.

Status

Undecided

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Eligibility

Junior

Where Things Stand

Like Stroud, many mock NFL drafts have Johnson as a first round prospect. He too is most likely off to the professional ranks, but we’ve been surprised before.

Status

Undecided

Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Eligibility

Redshirt Junior

Where Things Stand

Because of the COVID-19 year, Eichenberg could decided to come back one more season. However, he improved his draft stock significantly this year under Jim Knowles’ defense. Eichenberg led Ohio State in tackles and the Buckeyes could sure benefit from his return. One more season might do him well to become an even higher prospect. We shall see.

Status

Undecided

Cade Stover, Tight End

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) and wide receiver Kamryn Babb (0) before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Eligibility

Redshirt Junior

Where Things Stand

After moving over permanently from the defensive side of the ball, Stover became quite the weapon in the passing game at tight end. There’s no doubt he has jumped up draft boards in NFL circles but another year learning the position could do him well. Plus, going out of the CFP semifinal with an injury might leave a bad taste in his mouth. He still has two years of eligibility left and it’ll be interesting to see what he decides.

Status

Undecided

Luke Wypler, Center

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) walks off the field after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Eligibility

Junior

Where Things Stand

Wypler just finished his third year and has developed into arguably one of the best centers in the country. However, not many draft projections have him as a top ten prospect at the position. That was before a pretty good performance against Georgia, so we’ll see if he rises. It’s a position of need in the NFL and we could see Wypler going either way.

Status

Undecided

Miyan Williams, Running Back

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Eligibility

Junior

Where Things Stand

Ohio State got some good news from Williams after a bit of a season in purgatory because of nagging injuries. He was underrated coming out of high school but became every bit as effective as the 5-star talent TreVeyon Henderson. His bruising running style is just what the doctor ordered against some of the more physical teams OSU plays.

Status

Coming back to Ohio State

Lathan Ransom, Safety

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) celebrates a blocked punt during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Eligibility

Junior

Where Things Stand

Ransom just finished a junior year in which he became one of the most important OSU defenders. Though he was fearless and physical tackler, he showed some flaws in coverage technique that another year could help him polish up. It would be a surprise to see him declare, but he is eligible to do so if he desires. We’ve seen others in his position make the decision to jump to the NFL.

Status

Undecided

Matt Jones, Offensive Guard

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Eligibility

Senior

Where Things Stand

Though Jones is a senior, he has one more year of eligibility should he decide to use the extra COVID-19 year. Despite the raw emotion reaction of contemplating a return after the Peach Bowl loss, we have to note that he did participate in Senior Day activities. So, unless he has a change of heart after letting things settle down, he’s likely off to the NFL.

Status

Undecided

