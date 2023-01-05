Read full article on original website
legalexaminer.com
Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri
Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
KYTV
Antibiotics shortage has pharmacists getting creative
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The list of shortages keeps growing. Over the last couple of months, pharmacies have been limited on Tamiflu, amoxicillin, and other medications. Some of those medicines are still hard to find. Pharmacists saw the shortage start this past August, but it just keeps getting worse, especially...
Agriculture Online
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
texasbreaking.com
One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?
The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
KCTV 5
Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made its application for personal marijuana cultivation available to the public on Saturday. The state will start accepting applications on Monday, February 6. The application costs $100. If the application is approved, Missouri marijuana growers will have...
Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
Another $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
KYTV
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: The case of Eureka Springs’ Black Dog
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s always great to see people come together to help find a lost pet. In the shadow of the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, there are dogs everywhere. But this park is the last place a beloved black dog named Black Dog was seen.
Best BBQ in Missouri, according to the Food Network
Many people want to know which place in their state was honored in the "50 States of Barbecue" list.
mykdkd.com
Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
