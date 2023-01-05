ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
legalexaminer.com

Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri

Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Antibiotics shortage has pharmacists getting creative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The list of shortages keeps growing. Over the last couple of months, pharmacies have been limited on Tamiflu, amoxicillin, and other medications. Some of those medicines are still hard to find. Pharmacists saw the shortage start this past August, but it just keeps getting worse, especially...
Agriculture Online

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
MISSOURI STATE
texasbreaking.com

One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?

The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Have you seen this missing teen?

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
CARTERVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Ozarks Life: The case of Eureka Springs’ Black Dog

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s always great to see people come together to help find a lost pet. In the shadow of the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, there are dogs everywhere. But this park is the last place a beloved black dog named Black Dog was seen.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
mykdkd.com

Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy