Jimmie Allen to Give Commencement Address at Delaware State University

Jimmie Allen has received a special invitation from Delaware State University (DSU).

The hit singer has been selected to give the commencement address at DSU’s undergraduate ceremony on May 12. Allen, a native of Milton, Delaware, attended DSU, a historically black university, and the University of Delaware briefly before he moved to Nashville in 2007.

“Delaware State University is where I am proud to say I attended,” Allen said in a press statement. “I met lifetime friends there and learned so much about who I am as a Black man, and navigating my way through life. I’m honored to be the keynote speaker and hope I can share something that will inspire the next generation of leaders. Thank you to President [Tony] Allen and the rest of the DSU family for having me. Let’s go HORNETS!!”

The university president is also pushing for the country singer to receive an honorary degree during the ceremony.

“Our vision at Delaware State University is to be the most substantively diverse, contemporary and unapologetic HBCU in the nation,” DSU president Tony Allen said. “Doing so requires a noted and continuous clarion call from anyone touched by the Delaware State University experience. Both Jimmie and [international president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity] Dr. Lonzer are tremendous examples of that tradition and I am proud that each will have the opportunity to impart their story and wisdom to what will be the largest graduating classes in Delaware State University history.”

This isn’t the first time Allen has paid it forward to his home state. In 2021 and 2022, he hosted the Bettie James Fest in his hometown. He was also the keynote speaker at the 2021 Millsummit, an event hosted for local professionals in Wilmington.

Allen is celebrating his fourth No. 1 hit, “Down Home,” inspired by his late father James Allen who’s also from Delaware. He’s spending much of 2023 on the road as the opening act on Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour that resumes on February 2.

Photo Courtesy BBR Records