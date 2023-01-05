ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7

A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
YARMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, missing woman’s husband held on $500K bail

Brian Walshe, 46, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, 39, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning. Prosecutors stated Brian Walshe was on house arrest before being held for a $500,000 cash bail in relation to charges of misleading a police investigation. According to prosecutors, there are records of Brian Walshe going to various commercial stores the day after Ana Walshe went missing, including Home Depot, Whole Foods and CVS, and he did not inform police of his whereabouts.
COHASSET, MA
capecod.com

Dennis firefighters extinguish shed fire

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters extinguished a fully involved shed fire Sunday evening. Crews were called to a Beach Plum Lane residence around 10:45 PM. There was no damage to the main house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News was...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
SEEKONK, MA
Dianna Carney

Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation Continues

(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) The Ventress Memorial Library, located in the seaside town of Marshfield, has recently closed its doors for a complete top-to-bottom renovation!. From the circulation desk being completely removed, to the floors being ripped up- if you were to walk inside the Ventress Memorial Library, you wouldn't recognize it! So much so that the library has been posting photos of empty rooms mid-renovation and asking the public to take a guess at which room they are looking at!
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
