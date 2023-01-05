Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Related
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7
A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
capecod.com
Man reported missing after spending New Years Eve weekend in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Police Department is assisting the Malden Police Department by seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bruce Crowley. Bruce was reported missing by a family member last Wednesday after a New Year’s Eve weekend stay in Provincetown. Crowley is described as a white male,...
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, missing woman’s husband held on $500K bail
Brian Walshe, 46, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, 39, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning. Prosecutors stated Brian Walshe was on house arrest before being held for a $500,000 cash bail in relation to charges of misleading a police investigation. According to prosecutors, there are records of Brian Walshe going to various commercial stores the day after Ana Walshe went missing, including Home Depot, Whole Foods and CVS, and he did not inform police of his whereabouts.
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman scheduled for Monday morning arraignment
The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe is expected to appear in the morning court session on Monday, Jan. 9, for his arraignment on charges of misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
Boston’s bookstore boom continues in 2023 with two more new shops
“It's clear that the time is now, it’s clear that people are looking for the community of a bookstore.”. Two new independent bookstores will open in Roslindale and Dorchester this year, joining the recent wave of indie booksellers setting up shop in Boston. First up is Rozzie Bound Co-op,...
Cat named Mr. Spooky tries to dip his paws into the Attleboro mayoral race
On Friday, a cat named Mr. Spooky walked into Attleboro city hall to run for city mayor, but unfortunately, the ambitious feline failed as he fell short of the job requirements. “The halls of City Hall looked fur-midable 🐱 today when Mr. Spooky came by to pull papers to run...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
capecod.com
Dennis firefighters extinguish shed fire
DENNIS – Dennis firefighters extinguished a fully involved shed fire Sunday evening. Crews were called to a Beach Plum Lane residence around 10:45 PM. There was no damage to the main house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News was...
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
NECN
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
Legal Seafoods’ ‘Chowda Day’ on Jan. 15 to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital research
Legal Sea Foods, the famous New England seafood restaurant chain, is celebrating “Chowda Day” on Jan. 15. According to a press release, Boston city council president Ed Flynn is expected to give an official proclamation Thursday along with remarks from Legal Sea Foods and Boston Children’s Hospital.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Investigators reportedly discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple's home. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation Continues
(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) The Ventress Memorial Library, located in the seaside town of Marshfield, has recently closed its doors for a complete top-to-bottom renovation!. From the circulation desk being completely removed, to the floors being ripped up- if you were to walk inside the Ventress Memorial Library, you wouldn't recognize it! So much so that the library has been posting photos of empty rooms mid-renovation and asking the public to take a guess at which room they are looking at!
whdh.com
Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
Trial for MBTA operator involved in Green Line crash that injured 27 to begin Tuesday
The trial of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority operator Owen Turner, 51, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Brighton Boston Municipal Court. Turner is facing charges of negligence in the July 30, 2021, Green Line crash that injured 27 people. Just after 6 p.m. on July 30, 2021, a...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0