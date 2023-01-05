(MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS) The Ventress Memorial Library, located in the seaside town of Marshfield, has recently closed its doors for a complete top-to-bottom renovation!. From the circulation desk being completely removed, to the floors being ripped up- if you were to walk inside the Ventress Memorial Library, you wouldn't recognize it! So much so that the library has been posting photos of empty rooms mid-renovation and asking the public to take a guess at which room they are looking at!

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO