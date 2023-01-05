TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.

