WIBW
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
kcur.org
Wyandotte County’s first-ever Black female judge will be sworn in today: 'It is possible'
Candice Alcaraz was just 26 years old and fresh out of law school when she landed a job at the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office in 2016. As part of her training, she got a tour of the courthouse, including a high-ceilinged hallway on the third floor with a line of framed black-and-white historical photos of the county’s judges.
WIBW
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
fourstateshomepage.com
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
WIBW
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Corrections Officer was sent to the hospital and two others were examined after an “unidentified substance” was found in a suspect’s personal belongings. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells tells 13 NEWS that just after 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the...
WIBW
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
KVOE
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
KMBC.com
Citing a big need, Johnson County, Kansas, doubles the number of medical death investigators
OLATHE, Kan. — In one month, Johnson County, Kansas doubled the number of medical death investigators in its medical examiner's office. But its death rate itself is mostly unchanged. In the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office off Sunset Drive in Olathe, Dr. Diane Peterson spends a lot of time...
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
WIBW
Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
lawrencekstimes.com
Ex-Lawrence police officer’s certification revoked after allegations of bias against women
A former Lawrence police officer’s certification has been revoked after an investigation found that he acted in poor moral character and disproportionately arrested young women. Brad Williams worked for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office from March 7, 2011 until May 9, 2017, then went to work for the Lawrence...
KCTV 5
Lansing man receives sentence for DUI manslaughter death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Lansing, Kansas, man was sentenced to 52 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence stemming from an incident that occurred June 19, 2022. Eric Lee Karpierz was driving in a Jeep Renegade while following two motorcycles shortly after 11 p.m....
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
WIBW
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
14-year-old will be prosecuted as adult in Olathe Black Bob Park homicide
A 14-year-old charged in a 2022 deadly shooting at Olathe's Black Bob Park will now be prosecuted as an adult, a Kansas judge ruled.
WIBW
Local officials plead with residents to lock doors after rise in car thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple car thefts were reported in December and the first week of January, Shawnee Co. and Topeka officials have pleaded with residents to lock their doors. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that between Dec. 7 and Dec. 24, it responded to four burglaries...
