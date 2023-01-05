ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
LANSING, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell

LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
LANSING, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KSNT News

Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Lansing man receives sentence for DUI manslaughter death

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Lansing, Kansas, man was sentenced to 52 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence stemming from an incident that occurred June 19, 2022. Eric Lee Karpierz was driving in a Jeep Renegade while following two motorcycles shortly after 11 p.m....
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS

