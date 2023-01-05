Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.
Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.
No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
