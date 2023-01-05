ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

Stolen car flips over at Wacker & Clark 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.

Chicago police said a man with a gun ran off after crashing a stolen Kia in the intersection of Clark and Wacker on Jan. 5, 2023. CBS

Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Daniel
4d ago

Ofcourse he got away and no police went after him. Its all one big joke. Lightfoot and Kim Foxx turned this city into Gotham, just with no Batman

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Several cars stolen, damaged in Englewood area in recent weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in and around the Englewood neighborhood about several car thefts since last month.In each of about eight incidents, the victims parked their car and discovered it missing or damaged the same or following day.1200 Block of West 74th Street on December 09-10, 2022, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 8:50 a.m. 1200 Block of West 73rd Place on December 8-10, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:16 a.m. 6900 Block of South Bishop Street on December 7, 2022 between the hours of 11:45 a.m. and 12:02 p.m. 1300 Block...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

