Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity
Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs' group has been used for the stated charitable purpose. (Iowa Capital Dispatch illustration using ISSDA solicitations and IRS filings) Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent...
Home receives extensive damage in fire over the weekend in Ida Township
(Ida Township, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a fire took place over the weekend in Douglas County. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 926 Arrowwood Drive Northwest in Ida Township. According to the report, Elisabeth Ogrim called to report her attached garage was on fire. Upon arrival, an officer with the Alexandria Police Department reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
Steve Simon wants automatic voter registration, right to vote for people on parole/probation
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced his legislative priorities on Monday, including automatic voter registration, protections for election workers and restoring the right to vote for anyone convicted of a felony offense and still on probation or parole. “I will work with anyone of any political affiliation, from any...
UConn women's team has enough players to face St. John's
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn, which was forced to postpone a women’s basketball game this past weekend because of a lack of healthy players, has announced it will be able to play as scheduled on Wednesday. The Huskies are traveling to face St. John’s at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The school announced Monday that it now has “at least seven players” available for that game. UConn’s game against, DePaul, which had been scheduled for Sunday, was postponed when it became clear that injuries would leave the Huskies with only six available athletes. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game.
