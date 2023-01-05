Read full article on original website
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
AHA News: Heart Failure More Common in Heart Defect Survivors Starting at Young Age
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People born with heart defects may face a nearly ninefold higher lifetime risk for heart failure and develop it decades earlier than people born without heart abnormalities, new research shows. Though heart failure is extremely rare in young people, any occurrence...
Hemodynamically-Guided Heart Failure Across Ejection Fraction Spectrum
The following is a summary of “Obesity Status and Physical Rehabilitation in Older Patients Hospitalized With Acute HF: Insights From REHAB-HF” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Peters et al. The reduction of heart failure (HF) hospitalizations in patients with New York Heart Association...
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
Neglected Comorbidity of Chronic Heart Failure: Iron Deficiency
Iron deficiency is a significant comorbidity of heart failure (HF), defined as the inability of the myocardium to provide sufficient blood flow. However, iron deficiency remains insufficiently detected. Iron-deficiency anemia, defined as a decrease in hemoglobin caused by iron deficiency, is a late consequence of iron deficiency, and the symptoms of iron deficiency, which are not specific, are often confused with those of HF or comorbidities. HF patients with iron deficiency are often rehospitalized and present reduced survival. The correction of iron deficiency in HF patients is associated with improved functional capacity, quality of life, and rehospitalization rates. Because of the inflammation associated with chronic HF, which complicates the picture of nutritional deficiency, only the parenteral route can bypass the tissue sequestration of iron and the inhibition of intestinal iron absorption. Given the negative impact of iron deficiency on HF progression, the frequency and financial implications of rehospitalizations due to decompensation episodes, and the efficacy of this supplementation, screening for this frequent comorbidity should be part of routine testing in all HF patients. Indeed, recent European guidelines recommend screening for iron deficiency (serum ferritin and transferrin saturation coefficient) in all patients with suspected HF, regular iron parameters assessment in all patients with HF, and intravenous iron supplementation in symptomatic patients with proven deficiency. We thus aim to summarize all currently available data regarding this common and easily improvable comorbidity.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
5 warning signs of a heart attack you should never ignore, from a man who dismissed his own cardiac crisis symptoms
Mark Kader, 41, works as a clinical educator for Abiomed. Doctors saved his life with the tiny heart pump, Impella, that he taught them how to use.
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
