The worry of developmental delay or cognitive delay can haunt a new parent, but they’re not as common or as important as parents might imagine. Developmental delay is when a child doesn’t reach certain milestones by the predicted time. It affects between 16% to 20% of all children and is linked to both emotional and social skills or gross and fine motor skills. That said, developmental delays can be hard to suss out when the concept of milestones is misunderstood. The fact is that milestones are more flexible than some parents might think and a perceived developmental delay might be a child simply taking their own time.
The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
Kids with ADHD can be distractible and hyperactive. Autistic kids are more often seen as socially awkward. But despite their differences, ADHD and autism are actually two sides of the same coin. The conditions have many overlapping symptoms, which can make it challenging to determine whether a kid has autism or ADHD — or both. Many kids who have one condition have the other. But how similar are ADHD and autism? Is ADHD on the autism spectrum?
Your stomach is likely to tell you when you have reached peak cheese, but is there an exact measure of how much is too much?. Cheese is packed with healthy protein and calcium but is also high in saturated fat and salt. According to the British Heart Foundation, a 30g portion of Cheddar can contain more salt than a packet of crisps.
Parents dread the inevitable meltdowns of childhood. It’s not just that tantrums are loud and disruptive. They can also be embarrassing for parents and make them feel powerless, often in public. What’s more, tantrums often arrive at the most inopportune moment, sewing chaos. And, really, they aren’t anyone’s fault. They are a fact of life and evolution. The question isn’t how to stop tantrums — minimize, sure, but not stop; it’s how to weather these periodic but inevitable storms.
Kids are going to throw tantrums. Usually born of frustration, tantrums are so predictable that scientists have pinned down their progression in most children—a burst of anger that tapers off, to be replaced by sadness. After the fact, it’s easy to assess a tantrum with clinical coldness. But in the throes of your toddler’s rage, it’s perfectly healthy to wonder whether you’re observing normal childhood behavior or the beginnings of a behavioral problem. (For Fatherly’s best advice on how to stop temper tantrums, click here.)
Regular exercise is known to have numerous health benefits for people who are aging. Exercise can help to improve strength, flexibility, and balance, which can, in turn, improve overall physical function. Many of the health problems that seem to come with age can be delayed by exercise. Though the cellular...
Resolutions have a bad rap. There’s certainly nothing wrong with renewing your commitment to being a better person, to make meaningful change in the new year. The turn of a calendar year is a fresh start, all glistening and full of hope. But, as a whole, so many resolutions feel so vague or unrealistic. The intent is pure, but the reality is muddy. That’s why 75-percent of New Year’s Resolutions fail before February.
The last 15 years have seen an explosion in pregnancy books by dads, for dads. There’s now published advice on everything from delivery room protocol to grappling with the male version of postpartum depression. While she reads What To Expect, you should brush up on these 5 must-read books for men. If that sounds like a lot, remember there’s an infinitely growing list of parenting books you’ll be told to read that you’ll never have time to actually get to once the kid arrives.
Parents who are regularly bored by their kids can rest assured that they’re not alone, research reveals. Not only that, but those who accept this reality are actually destined to be happier than parents who question why their children bore them to tears. “If you think parenting is supposed...
Findings from a new study add to a mounting pile of evidence confirming something that parents around the world already know: Parental leave, especially paid parental leave, is beneficial to parents in many more ways than one. A new meta-analysis, published in The Lancet, added to the evidence that paid parental leave is a deeply important policy with findings that parental leave protected parents, especially mothers, against developing mental health issues.
Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day after all. According to a recent study, breakfast provides key nutrients that may not be as common in other meals. When you skip eating in the morning, you’re unlikely to make up those vitamins and minerals later in the day. And overall, people who skip breakfast are more likely to follow an unhealthy diet later in the day.
When women in America suffer, Black women suffer the most. Never is this truer than when it comes to pregnancy, where staggering racial disparities in maternal and infant health represent an ongoing public health crisis in dire need of solutions. Here, in the only industrialized country where overall maternal mortality is rising, Black women remain between three and four times more likely than their white or Hispanic counterparts to die from pregnancy-related complications. And although Black women suffer above-average rates of pregnancy-related complications such as preeclampsia, uterine fibroids, and preterm birth, they’re also less likely to have access to quality care, creating a double-edged sword with compounding factors on both sides. A new study finds that even the wealthiest Black women are unable to escape this harm.
The are plenty of cracks in the road from boyhood to manhood — including vocal ones. Biology makes this inevitable. Boys’ larynxes grow so rapidly during puberty that they sometimes stretch the capacity of vocal cords. Like a guitar string pulled too tight, the cords issue pitched squeaks, cracks, and croaks. This embarrasses boys and provides their parents with an update on their development.
Everybody makes testosterone, and production slows down as we age. For cisgender men, testosterone’s oft-overemphasized reputation as the root of all things desirably masculine — libido, physical strength, energy, and even confidence — can make this element of aging feel like the ultimate enemy. Men’s wellness spaces are full of tips and products that promise to boost testosterone levels — and it starts, they’ll tell you, with what you eat. But if you’re looking to fill up your diet with foods that increase testosterone and cut out foods that kill testosterone, you may want to take a step back.
In an ideal world, family planning conversations — how many kids you want to have and when — happen before the wedding. But even when couples do tackle that question life barrels on and answers change, especially after a couple has had a baby. Perhaps a pregnancy was difficult. Maybe the daily grind of parenting is more overwhelming than one parent thought it would be. Space and money might be issues, too. In any case, desires for a larger family shift. Or get more intense. But what do you do when you don’t want another child but your partner does? It’s a tricky situation, one that can rock the foundation of even the happiest partnerships. So what’s the best course of action for couples to take? We asked five therapists to weigh in on how to best have the conversation.
