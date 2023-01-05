In an ideal world, family planning conversations — how many kids you want to have and when — happen before the wedding. But even when couples do tackle that question life barrels on and answers change, especially after a couple has had a baby. Perhaps a pregnancy was difficult. Maybe the daily grind of parenting is more overwhelming than one parent thought it would be. Space and money might be issues, too. In any case, desires for a larger family shift. Or get more intense. But what do you do when you don’t want another child but your partner does? It’s a tricky situation, one that can rock the foundation of even the happiest partnerships. So what’s the best course of action for couples to take? We asked five therapists to weigh in on how to best have the conversation.

