ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits Northern California, Dumps Record Rain, Snow; Water Officials Claim Drought Isn’t Over

By Katy Grimes
californiaglobe.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

lets go brandon
4d ago

Well at least they got the headlines right water shortages are caused by government so can we stop sending water down in Southern California now

Reply
2
Related
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
Lake County News

State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

President Biden Approves ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storm Emergency Funds For California

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Monday, giving more federal resources for disaster relief and emergency services in preparation for additional damage and rescue needs with another bomb cyclone storm hitting the state. California has already experienced several bomb cyclone systems since New Year’s Eve. While...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms

January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelyourway.net

Gimme All the Atmospheric Rivers You Got

Seen the news? The earth is attempting to purge Northern California from the the planet with rain storm after rain storm. Bomb cyclones, atmospheric rivers, all sorts of impressive sounding terms are bandied about by meteorologists, locals in coffee shops, the bartender pouring your dark beer as the rain beats on the windows. My little rain gauge in the backyard gets emptied daily and seems to quickly fill up to the 5-inch mark, and on and on it goes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy