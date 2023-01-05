‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits Northern California, Dumps Record Rain, Snow; Water Officials Claim Drought Isn’t Over

Read full article on original website
lets go brandon
4d ago
Well at least they got the headlines right water shortages are caused by government so can we stop sending water down in Southern California now
Reply
2
Related
How Much Rain Does California Need To Get Out of Drought?
Parts of Del Norte, Imperial and Riverside Counties in California are officially drought-free, with the current rain having possibly played a role.
California Flood Fears as Reservoir Water Levels Exceed Seasonal Averages
Recent storms, which are expected to continue, have led to a spike in certain reservoir levels.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest storm has 'direct threat to life and property' in California
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest atmospheric river storm Monday is a "direct threat to life and property" with heavy rain, widespread flooding and power outages expected from the storm.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
depauliaonline.com
Weeks of extreme weather and disaster leave citizens uncertain about the future of California’s climate
Uprooted trees, dark buildings and streets filled with brown, murky water have become a daily occurrence for Californians. A combination of earthquakes, cyclones and storms over the past few weeks have negatively impacted many, but the forecast shows that this extreme weather is far from over. After a devastating magnitude...
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Lake County News
State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
californiaglobe.com
President Biden Approves ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storm Emergency Funds For California
President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Monday, giving more federal resources for disaster relief and emergency services in preparation for additional damage and rescue needs with another bomb cyclone storm hitting the state. California has already experienced several bomb cyclone systems since New Year’s Eve. While...
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.
abc10.com
More high winds, potential flooding ahead of atmospheric river storm for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm train rolls on as a potentially dangerous flood situation could develop in the coming days. Another atmospheric river fueled cyclone is barreling towards California and this one is supplied by an abundance of moisture. Instability in the atmosphere also means a few thunderstorms will...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
travelyourway.net
Gimme All the Atmospheric Rivers You Got
Seen the news? The earth is attempting to purge Northern California from the the planet with rain storm after rain storm. Bomb cyclones, atmospheric rivers, all sorts of impressive sounding terms are bandied about by meteorologists, locals in coffee shops, the bartender pouring your dark beer as the rain beats on the windows. My little rain gauge in the backyard gets emptied daily and seems to quickly fill up to the 5-inch mark, and on and on it goes.
Comments / 5