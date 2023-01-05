ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Mack Brown Introduces UNC's Nine Incoming Transfers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's roster is receiving a boost this week with 19 newcomers arriving in Chapel Hill to join the UNC football team. The Tar Heels are officially adding 10 freshmen from the 2023 high school class who are enrolling early in January to go through winter strength and conditioning, and participate in spring practice. Carolina is also enrolling nine college transfers who committed to UNC during the latest transfer window.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
O’Malley’s Monday Musings

— Notre Dame won’t be deficient at quarterback in a game next season. That doesn’t mean they’ll have the best quarterback in the contest, but it will no longer be an immediate differentiator in the opponent’s favor prior to kickoff. — The downfield passing game has...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Duke drops to 24th in latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings

Following a frustrating week of results that saw the Blue Devils get blown out by NC State in Raleigh before the team blew a 14 point second half lead against Boston College, Duke Basketball was sent hurdling down the latest round of rankings. On Monday Duke found itself precariously perched...
DURHAM, NC
