CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's roster is receiving a boost this week with 19 newcomers arriving in Chapel Hill to join the UNC football team. The Tar Heels are officially adding 10 freshmen from the 2023 high school class who are enrolling early in January to go through winter strength and conditioning, and participate in spring practice. Carolina is also enrolling nine college transfers who committed to UNC during the latest transfer window.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO