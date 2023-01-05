Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Marconews.com
'M3GAN' kills it with $30.2M box-office debut, the first hit movie of 2023
NEW YORK – The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3GAN” got off to a killer start, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its box-office reign in the top spot. “M3GAN,” about a robot companion...
Marconews.com
'Fatal Attraction' remake: Joshua Jackson teases possible return of boiled bunny in series
Is every bunny safe in Paramount+'s upcoming "Fatal Attraction" series, adapted from the 1987 thriller?. Joshua Jackson, who stars in the new series premiering April 30, dangled a carrot Monday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. Jackson, 44, stars in the reimagining as Dan Gallagher, Amanda Peet as...
Marconews.com
Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed share they're expecting second child: 'Round two here we go'
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are sinking their teeth into parenthood. Somerhalder and Reed, who starred in the teen vampire dramas "The Vampire Diaries" and the "Twilight" saga respectively, took to Instagram Monday to announce that Reed is pregnant with their second child. The actors are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil.
Marconews.com
Golden Globes 2023 predictions: From 'Elvis' to Brendan Fraser, who will win – and who should?
Who will reign at Tuesday's Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg or those "Banshees of Inisherin"? Will Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh snag their expected awards or be upset? Or might "Elvis" leave the building with the most trophies?. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th Golden Globe Awards (airing live on...
