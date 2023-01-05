Current Records: Montana 7-8; Northern Colorado 5-10 The Northern Colorado Bears won both of their matches against the Montana Grizzlies last season (78-75 and 75-66) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Northern Colorado and Montana will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO