406mtsports.com
Montana State finishes 4th, Montana 14th in final Stats Perform FCS Top 25
BOZEMAN — Montana State was ranked fourth and Montana finished 14th in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the 2022 season. MSU (12-2) finished one spot behind fellow Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist Incarnate Word (12-2), while runner up North Dakota State (12-3) was ranked No. 2 and champion South Dakota State (14-1) finished atop the rankings with all 54 first-place votes.
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings' Abdul Bah saluted by GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's men's basketball player of the week on Monday. Bah was singled out after he averaged 17.5 points per game in 50 minutes off the bench in two games and tied a GNAC single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss.
KULR8
Q&A: Former Montana State QB Paul Dennehy on flag handoff to Tommy Mellott, other Sonny Holland memories
BOZEMAN — Before every Montana State home football game, a former MSU player hands the Montana flag to a current Bobcat and fellow Treasure State native. The flag bearer tradition carried extra meaning on Dec. 9. That night, MSU hosted William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the Football...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
406mtsports.com
Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
406mtsports.com
Caleb Bellach, Brynley Fitzgerald receive Frontier hoops awards
Caleb Bellach of Montana Tech and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western were chosen Monday as the Frontier Conference's men's and women's basketball players of the week. Bellach is a 6-foot-7 junior from Manhattan. Fitzgerald is a 5-11 senior from Dillon. Bellach averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and two steals per...
CBS Sports
Northern Colorado vs. Montana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Montana 7-8; Northern Colorado 5-10 The Northern Colorado Bears won both of their matches against the Montana Grizzlies last season (78-75 and 75-66) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Northern Colorado and Montana will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
ksl.com
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
406mtsports.com
Northern Arizona's offense too much to handle for Montana State women
BOZEMAN — Saturday afternoon’s rematch of last season’s Big Sky Conference women's basketball championship game between Montana State and Northern Arizona began at the Lumberjacks’ chosen pace: frenetic. It was clear early that the Bobcats would have to either match that style or gain better control...
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU
Missouri State graduate transfer Ian Fitzgerald committed to BYU on Sunday. Fitzgerald, an offensive tackle, committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Boise State, Memphis, Tulane, Utah State, and Coastal Carolina over a host of other Group of Five programs. Fitzgerald, who has just one year...
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified
Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
This Bozeman Business Expands To New Locations
It's great to see homegrown businesses become successful and expand their reach beyond the Gallatin Valley. Montana is a place where small businesses are crucial to the sustainability and economies of towns and cities statewide. Locals prefer shopping at locally owned grocery stores, shops, and restaurants to support hard-working people.
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
kjzz.com
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
progressivegrocer.com
Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store
Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
Howl With Us At Night Of The Wolves
On Tuesday, January 10 at 7 pm, noted retired Yellowstone wolf biologist Doug Smith and wildlife advocate Pat Byorth will talk the truth of Yellowstone's famous packs. You as a valued Mountain Journal reader are invited to join us for a howling good evening that honors Dr. Doug Smith, who recently retired from his leadership post overseeing wolf conservation in Yellowstone National Park. He will be joined by Pat Byorth, a respected aquatic resources advocate for Trout Unlimited, who recently served on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and who grappled with the state's controversial wolf hunting and trapping season that resulted in the annihilation of Yellowstone's Phantom Lake wolf pack just outside the park.
