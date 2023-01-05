ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

406mtsports.com

Montana State finishes 4th, Montana 14th in final Stats Perform FCS Top 25

BOZEMAN — Montana State was ranked fourth and Montana finished 14th in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the 2022 season. MSU (12-2) finished one spot behind fellow Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist Incarnate Word (12-2), while runner up North Dakota State (12-3) was ranked No. 2 and champion South Dakota State (14-1) finished atop the rankings with all 54 first-place votes.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings' Abdul Bah saluted by GNAC

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's men's basketball player of the week on Monday. Bah was singled out after he averaged 17.5 points per game in 50 minutes off the bench in two games and tied a GNAC single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Caleb Bellach, Brynley Fitzgerald receive Frontier hoops awards

Caleb Bellach of Montana Tech and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western were chosen Monday as the Frontier Conference's men's and women's basketball players of the week. Bellach is a 6-foot-7 junior from Manhattan. Fitzgerald is a 5-11 senior from Dillon. Bellach averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and two steals per...
MANHATTAN, MT
CBS Sports

Northern Colorado vs. Montana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Montana 7-8; Northern Colorado 5-10 The Northern Colorado Bears won both of their matches against the Montana Grizzlies last season (78-75 and 75-66) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Northern Colorado and Montana will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
GREELEY, CO
ksl.com

Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
406mtsports.com

Northern Arizona's offense too much to handle for Montana State women

BOZEMAN — Saturday afternoon’s rematch of last season’s Big Sky Conference women's basketball championship game between Montana State and Northern Arizona began at the Lumberjacks’ chosen pace: frenetic. It was clear early that the Bobcats would have to either match that style or gain better control...
BOZEMAN, MT
CougsDaily

Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU

Missouri State graduate transfer Ian Fitzgerald committed to BYU on Sunday. Fitzgerald, an offensive tackle, committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Boise State, Memphis, Tulane, Utah State, and Coastal Carolina over a host of other Group of Five programs. Fitzgerald, who has just one year...
PROVO, UT
NewsTalk 95.5

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Bozeman Business Expands To New Locations

It's great to see homegrown businesses become successful and expand their reach beyond the Gallatin Valley. Montana is a place where small businesses are crucial to the sustainability and economies of towns and cities statewide. Locals prefer shopping at locally owned grocery stores, shops, and restaurants to support hard-working people.
BOZEMAN, MT
ksl.com

1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort

PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
progressivegrocer.com

Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store

Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
BOZEMAN, MT
Mountain Journal

Howl With Us At Night Of The Wolves

On Tuesday, January 10 at 7 pm, noted retired Yellowstone wolf biologist Doug Smith and wildlife advocate Pat Byorth will talk the truth of Yellowstone's famous packs. You as a valued Mountain Journal reader are invited to join us for a howling good evening that honors Dr. Doug Smith, who recently retired from his leadership post overseeing wolf conservation in Yellowstone National Park. He will be joined by Pat Byorth, a respected aquatic resources advocate for Trout Unlimited, who recently served on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and who grappled with the state's controversial wolf hunting and trapping season that resulted in the annihilation of Yellowstone's Phantom Lake wolf pack just outside the park.
BOZEMAN, MT

