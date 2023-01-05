Read full article on original website
Judge declares Graves ineligible, Labella winner in Vigo School Board election challenge
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Judge in Vigo County has found that the winner of a seat on the Vigo County School Board from November’s election was ineligible for the seat due to residency requirements in Indiana law. The petition to declare Eric Graves as not eligible...
New Vigo Co. Council President outlines goals for 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Todd Thacker was named the Vigo County Council President within the last week– but he already has his goals laid out for 2023. Towards the top of the list was establishing a plan to spend the rest of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding– which sits around $20 million. He said the county commissioner’s have been developing a plan to spend about 75% of the remaining funds, and they will present to the council in February.
Workshop to prepare the future of individuals with specials needs
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Families with children and other dependents with special needs face many serious questions about how to best prepare for their dependent’s future. Monday evening the KCARC association held a workshop at their building in Knox County. The purpose of the workshop is to...
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area...
THPD: Two Ohio men arrested for theft of 10 catalytic converters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Ohio men have been arrested after Terre Haute Police reported finding them with a car full of stolen catalytic converters Friday. According to Terre Haute Police, the incident began at 2:58 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, when police responded to multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on the city’s south side.
Three arrested for conspiracy to deal meth in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested after police say they were part of a conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. According to Washington Police, on Jan. 4, officers along with members of the DEA Drug Task Force had been investigating narcotics distribution in the area. The investigation reportedly led officers to the area of Longfellow Park near Greenwood Street.
Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10,...
