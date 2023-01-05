ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Kentucky Sports Radio, Kentucky Chamber Foundation Present $700,000 Donation to Volunteers of America to Support Recovery Efforts in Communities Impacted by Tornadoes

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Op-ed: Lower Income Tax is Key to Future Growth

The following is an op-ed piece authored by Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. Working Kentuckians will notice a slight bump in their first paychecks of 2023, thanks to House Bill 8 from the 2022 legislative session, which puts Kentucky on a path to gradually reduce its personal income tax. This change took effect January 1, 2023, and lawmakers are expected to consider a similar measure this year that could reduce the tax by another half percentage point by January 1, 2024.
KENTUCKY STATE

