KKTV
Several people out of their homes, but no one injured after fire in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are out of their homes after a fire sparked at a house in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs. More than 10 fire agencies responded to the fire south of Highway 94 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters on scene told 11 News the fire began on the front porch of a home before spreading to the barn behind it. The residents were home when it sparked.
Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2 RVs destroyed in fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RVs are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot at a business near Circle and I-25 Saturday night. Colorado Springs firefighters first got a call of a vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found two RV’s on fire, and took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control because the fence was locked.
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
KRDO
Arrest made in Friday night homicide in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past Friday night, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a 'suspicious death' in the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. Investigators with the FCSO said they found a dead man with signs of trauma and that a person of interest was identified and taken into custody.
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
police1.com
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
KRDO
State report shows El Paso County leading Colorado in domestic violence deaths
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Attorney General's Office released its annual report on domestic violence, which compiles information on domestic violence deaths in 2021. The report shows El Paso County had the highest number of domestic violence fatalities (DVFs) in the state with 28 deaths. Denver and Arapahoe County followed behind with 20 and 10 DVFs respectively.
Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso
(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Local community organization Step Up El Paso set up on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street to give to those in need on Sunday. East Las Vegas Street is typically lined with people that don’t have housing. What might now catch the eye along the line, are […]
Daily Record
Cañon City man arrested for allegedly shooting father in back of head
A Cañon City man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly shooting his father in the back of the head while he was asleep in the home that they shared on South Raynolds Avenue. Joseph Tippet, 36, was arrested by Fremont County deputies on suspicion of murder in the...
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
The Custer County Jail closed for a number of reasons. Colorado Springs Police created a new program targeting repeat offenders. A man is suspected of killing a "young" male in a murder-suicide case. Updated: 4 hours ago. Colorado Springs fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a...
KRDO
Fremont County deputies respond to a suspicious death; one person of interest is in custody
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--On Friday, the Fremont County Sheriffs Office responded to a "suspicious death" on the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. at around 9:00P.M. On Raynolds Ave., the Fremont County Sheriffs office located a dead male with quote "signs of trauma". According to deputies, a person of interest was identified and has been taken into custody. The sheriffs office did not tell KRDO who was arrested. They only told us that they believe it was a homicide.
KRDO
Colorado Springs family asks community for help after 4-month-old diagnosed with rare cancer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 4-month-old Colorado Springs baby boy is back at home today, but still battling a rare form of cancer. And now his parents are scrambling to figure out how to cover the unexpected medical costs. After being hospitalized for 15 days 4-month Leo Boyne is back in Colorado Springs with his family.
One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
Open space addition could be 'release valve' for access pressure east of Colorado Springs
As officials consider adding 1,021 acres to Colorado Springs' parks system near Corral Bluffs Open Space, some wonder if the land could present a new opportunity in the area. "This is a very different piece of land," said Bob Falcone, who chairs the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee, which heard the proposal at a recent meeting. "I think the big difference here is this could be used fairly quickly in the grand scheme of things."
