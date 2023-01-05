ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Canadiens edge Blues to snap 7-game losing streak

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens snapped an embarrassing seven-game losing skid in a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Josh Anderson scored his 11th of the season to give Montreal (16-21-3) the win in a final frame where five goals were scored. Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal.
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game

Good bets lose all the time. It's by far the worst thing about sports betting. Novice bettors, or the stubborn, will claim that if a bet didn't win, then it wasn't a good bet. That couldn't be further from the truth. Last Monday, the Penguins played the Bruins in the...
Red Wings' Bertuzzi to return Tuesday after 16-game absence

Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return to the Detroit Red Wings' lineup Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed Monday. The forward has missed 16 games after sustaining a left hand injury on Nov. 30 that required surgery. He injured his right hand earlier in the season, forcing him to miss nine games in October.
LaVine, DeRozan team to help Bulls beat Jazz, 126-118

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia,...
CHICAGO, IL

