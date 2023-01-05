ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the seasons. “It’s a great time right now,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. “It’s crawfish and Mardi Gras right now.”. This year’s crawfish season is getting a jump start. “We normally...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Rosita’s Taco Shop in St. Martin holds grand opening

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - After working out of a truck for a year, Rosita’s Taco Shop now has a brick and mortar location. Sunday, they held a grand opening to celebrate the millstone. Many in Ocean Springs and St. Martin came out to show their support. The inside...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mardi Gras

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 6 is the day by which we are supposed to have all of our Christmas decorations put away. It’s a stronger tradition than the deal about not wearing white after Labor Day. January 6th is the day of the Epiphany when the Magi found the Christ Child. Just as January […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Ready or not, here comes Mardi Gras (full parade schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Recovered from Christmas and New Year celebrations yet? You’d better be, because here comes Mardi Gras. With Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 21 this year, carnival balls and other events will be getting underway in little more than a week, with the first Mardi Gras parade set to roll in less than a month.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
AL.com

Dead endangered whale washes up on Gulf Coast beach

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Dead Whale Discovered Near Pass Christian Beach

A week after a deceased dolphin was found on the shores of the Pass Christian beaches, a whale corpse was reported nearly 200 yards south of the beach across from Henderson Park. The body of a finback whale was discovered by the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) Saturday morning,...
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Hancock girls are 20-0; both Biloxi teams take big wins

The Hancock girls along with both Biloxi squads picked up important wins on Saturday to keep their impressive seasons on the hardwood intact. The Lady Hawks remained unbeaten on the year moving to a perfect 20-0 with a 45-37 win over powerful West Jones in Meridian at the “Girls Rock Classic”. Brooklyn Cuevas was named the MVP in the contest as she finished with 23 points.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Cuddle Cot donation will help families grieving the loss of a baby

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Singing River Gulfport Labor and Delivery Department received a donation Friday that will allow mothers and families who experience the loss of a baby to spend more time with them. The Naff Family donated a Cuddle Cot to the hospital in memory of their son,...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg shooting suspect arrested in Gulfport

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in 2022 was arrested in Gulfport. Hattiesburg police said a vehicle had been shot in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on November 7, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting. Antonio Levon Carter, 31, of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Ocean Springs, George County sweep league games

Both Ocean Springs and George County picked up big sweeps in their respective region action on Friday night, but the wins were achieved in different fashions and forms. Homestanding Ocean Springs picked up a pair of Region 7-6A victories over visiting St. Martin, as the Greyhounds squeezed past the Yellow Jackets 56-51 in overtime and the Lady Greyhounds stopped the Lady Yellow Jackets 49-39.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
utv44.com

Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport. Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pearl River County Man Arrested On Drug, Weapon Charges

On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. Deputy Frank Russo with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Department was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. Deputy Russo observed a vehicle traveling towards Hwy 53 crossing the overpass with no tag light. He conducted a traffic stop for the traffic infraction. The vehicle pulled into the Circle K in Poplarville.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Wilmer man sentenced to 92 months in prison for ‘providing contraband to a federal prisoner’ in Mississippi: DOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United States District Judge sentenced a Wilmer man to 92 months in prison for “conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and providing contraband to a federal prisoner,” according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, previously pled guilty to […]
WILMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy