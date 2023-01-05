Read full article on original website
Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the seasons. “It’s a great time right now,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. “It’s crawfish and Mardi Gras right now.”. This year’s crawfish season is getting a jump start. “We normally...
Rosita’s Taco Shop in St. Martin holds grand opening
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - After working out of a truck for a year, Rosita’s Taco Shop now has a brick and mortar location. Sunday, they held a grand opening to celebrate the millstone. Many in Ocean Springs and St. Martin came out to show their support. The inside...
Focused on Mississippi: Mardi Gras
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 6 is the day by which we are supposed to have all of our Christmas decorations put away. It’s a stronger tradition than the deal about not wearing white after Labor Day. January 6th is the day of the Epiphany when the Magi found the Christ Child. Just as January […]
A beloved local eatery recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the popular local eatery Rosita's Dipping Tacos celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Mississippi after working out of a food truck for the past year, according to local reports.
Ready or not, here comes Mardi Gras (full parade schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Recovered from Christmas and New Year celebrations yet? You’d better be, because here comes Mardi Gras. With Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 21 this year, carnival balls and other events will be getting underway in little more than a week, with the first Mardi Gras parade set to roll in less than a month.
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Gulf Coast beach
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Dead Whale Discovered Near Pass Christian Beach
A week after a deceased dolphin was found on the shores of the Pass Christian beaches, a whale corpse was reported nearly 200 yards south of the beach across from Henderson Park. The body of a finback whale was discovered by the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) Saturday morning,...
Prep hoops: Hancock girls are 20-0; both Biloxi teams take big wins
The Hancock girls along with both Biloxi squads picked up important wins on Saturday to keep their impressive seasons on the hardwood intact. The Lady Hawks remained unbeaten on the year moving to a perfect 20-0 with a 45-37 win over powerful West Jones in Meridian at the “Girls Rock Classic”. Brooklyn Cuevas was named the MVP in the contest as she finished with 23 points.
Cuddle Cot donation will help families grieving the loss of a baby
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Singing River Gulfport Labor and Delivery Department received a donation Friday that will allow mothers and families who experience the loss of a baby to spend more time with them. The Naff Family donated a Cuddle Cot to the hospital in memory of their son,...
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck. The register keeps ringing as people continue to take their chance on the jackpot. “If I...
Hattiesburg shooting suspect arrested in Gulfport
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in 2022 was arrested in Gulfport. Hattiesburg police said a vehicle had been shot in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on November 7, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting. Antonio Levon Carter, 31, of […]
Prep hoops: Ocean Springs, George County sweep league games
Both Ocean Springs and George County picked up big sweeps in their respective region action on Friday night, but the wins were achieved in different fashions and forms. Homestanding Ocean Springs picked up a pair of Region 7-6A victories over visiting St. Martin, as the Greyhounds squeezed past the Yellow Jackets 56-51 in overtime and the Lady Greyhounds stopped the Lady Yellow Jackets 49-39.
Young Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle collision on Mississippi highway
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
As violent crime rose in some cities, this Mississippi community saw decreases in homicides, shootings, robberies
As the number of violent crimes increased in other Mississippi cities, the leader of one Mississippi community recently credited proactive policing and traffic stops to the overall decrease in crime in his community. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave provided a review of the amount of crime in the south Mississippi...
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport. Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
Pearl River County Man Arrested On Drug, Weapon Charges
On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. Deputy Frank Russo with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Department was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. Deputy Russo observed a vehicle traveling towards Hwy 53 crossing the overpass with no tag light. He conducted a traffic stop for the traffic infraction. The vehicle pulled into the Circle K in Poplarville.
