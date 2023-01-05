Forever Saroyan, LLC, is proud to announce the opening of William Saroyan, a major exhibition of Saroyan’s artifacts, art, and words at the Arion Press Gallery, the first exhibition of Saroyan paintings and artifacts in San Francisco this decade. The exhibition traces his life story from his birth in Fresno, through his early career as a writer in San Francisco, his relationship with Grabhorn Press, his rise in the literary world, his contemporaries and family, as well as his most important literary and theatrical works. The exhibition will also feature a rare look at the art and writing of Saroyan’s cousin, Archie Minasian, through his books, poems, and watercolors.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO