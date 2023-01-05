ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hot Chocolate Run San Francisco 2023 (Golden Gate Park)

Golden Gate Park - 55 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118 | 55 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118. The Hot Chocolate Run is coming to San Francisco on January 8th! Choose from the 5K, 10K or 15K, and earn sweet swag including a medal and sweatshirt. A chocolate lover’s oasis awaits at the post-run party! Celebrate your accomplishment with a finisher mug that includes fondue, dippables, and our very own hot chocolate, while checking out our exciting vendors and listening to great tunes!
Saturday Brunch Drag & Variety Show at 7thWest (Oakland)

Brand spanking new and here to entertain you… WomanopolySF brings you The Saturday Brunch Show @ 7Thwest! Burlesque! Drag & Variety Show!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
The Roots of Making in the Asawa-Lanier Family Opening Celebration (SF)

Generation: The Roots of Making in the Asawa-Lanier Family is a group exhibition that brings together four generations from a San Francisco family of makers. Generation spans 57 years of work produced by the Asawa-Lanier family from 1965 to 2022. Motifs, including interwoven patterns of line, repetition, minimalism, color and form, appear in all artists’ works. Together, they form a story of four generations of a family that is joined not only in relationship, but by the curiosity and love of materials, color, and pattern.
“Jewels of the Playa” The Photography, Art and Fashion of Burning Man (Sausalito)

Join us at the newly remodeled Sausalito Center For The Arts when we present, Jewels of the Playa. The Photography, Art and Fashion of Burning Man. Meet the veterans that have created the art and memories that define Burning Man. Experience photographs from Burning Man documentarian Eleanor Preger, art from multiple honorarium Burning Man artist Laura Kimpton, and festival couture from local designer Rebecca Bruce.
William Saroyan 1920s-30s Art Exhibition Opening (Presidio)

Forever Saroyan, LLC, is proud to announce the opening of William Saroyan, a major exhibition of Saroyan’s artifacts, art, and words at the Arion Press Gallery, the first exhibition of Saroyan paintings and artifacts in San Francisco this decade. The exhibition traces his life story from his birth in Fresno, through his early career as a writer in San Francisco, his relationship with Grabhorn Press, his rise in the literary world, his contemporaries and family, as well as his most important literary and theatrical works. The exhibition will also feature a rare look at the art and writing of Saroyan’s cousin, Archie Minasian, through his books, poems, and watercolors.
Tuesday Evening Yoga on the Labyrinth (Grace Cathedral)

Group yoga practice is held every Tuesday from 6:15 to 7:30 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Beginning January 28, we will offer select one-hour Saturday sessions from 8 to 9 am with doors opening at 7:30 am. Join our weekly practice with an expert Yoga teacher surrounded by the...
History Museum: Free First Fridays (Redwood City)

History Museum: Free First Fridays (Redwood City) Enjoy free admission from 10 am to 4 pm, every first Friday of the month, at the San Mateo History Museum. Explore the museum housed in the 1910 County Courthouse; listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it features a stained glass dome and mosaic tile floor.
9th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Weekend (Jan. 13-16)

9th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Weekend (Jan. 13-16) 9th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Weekend!. Join us January 13-16, 2023 for a weekend of teach-ins, trainings, film screenings, healing justice workshops, and actions in Dr. King’s honor. The weekend will culminate with our annual mass march...
Golden Era with CJ Flash & DC is Chillin (Oakland)

At Hello Stranger Bar, 1724 Broadway, Oakland. Join twitch and watch live stream at twitch.tv/trueskool. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Make a New Year’s Wish-in-a-Bottle Keepsake (Moraga)

Make a New Year’s “Wish-in-a-Bottle” Keepsake. Join us at the Moraga Library to manifest your wishes, hopes and dreams for 2023 with our Wish in-a-Bottle keepsake craft! Great for all ages, write (or draw) your hopes for the new year on a small scroll and put it in a wish jar for safe keeping. Jars can be decorated inside and out using a wide variety of provided embellishments. This event is in-person at the library. For special accommodation, please contact the Library with 72 hours notice.
