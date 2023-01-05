ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Benfica manager accuses Enzo Fernandez suitor of ‘disrespecting all of us’

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OroH_0k4reK5L00

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has called moves to “entice” World Cup winner and reported Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez from Portugal as “unacceptable”.

Schmidt addressed the future of Argentina midfielder Fernandez on Thursday ahead of Benfica’s Primeira Liga home fixture against Portimonense.

Chelsea are said to be in talks over signing the 21-year-old Fernandez, named Best Young Player at the World Cup in Qatar and who has a release clause of about £106 million.

Without naming the club chasing Fernandez’s signature, Schmidt was quoted on the Benfica website as saying the Lisbon outfit are being disrespected over the player’s situation.

Schmidt said: “First, Enzo is a very good guy and a fantastic player. I like him a lot, we all do and of course, we want him to stay at Benfica.

“His situation is not easy. He played in the World Cup, became a world champion, and received proposals.

“There’s a lot of money on the table, and in this situation, as a young player, you get a little confused when you think about it. I think it’s something that people can understand.”

Fernandez started Benfica’s 3-0 defeat at Braga last Friday, but he missed two training sessions ahead of the Portimonense game after returning to Argentina without permission.

There's a lot of money on the table, and in this situation, as a young player, you get a little confused when you think about it

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt

Schmidt, who said Fernandez would face consequences over that decision, said: “He was not well last week. He went to Argentina without permission, missed training, and that’s not acceptable.

“The second point of this thread is that we don’t want to sell him. Nobody in this club wants to sell him. Not me, not the president, nobody.

“The third point is that there is a club that wants our player. They know we don’t want to sell him.

“They have tried to entice the player, knowing that they can only have him when they pay the release clause.

“The situation is very clear. That club is disrespecting all of us, Benfica, and it is unacceptable.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe criticises ‘disrespect’ of Zinedine Zidane by France

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could return to management in 2023 but he will not be taking the France job. Zidane was tipped to replace Didier Deschamps at the start of 2023, after France lost out in the 2022 World Cup final. Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a first...
The Associated Press

Chelsea signs 2 more players early in transfer window

Chelsea’s second transfer window under its American ownership is proving to be as busy as its first. Two more players were signed on Saturday — Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana and 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos — to follow on from the purchase on Thursday of France defender Benoît Badiashile.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix and target Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, in what is set to be the biggest deal so far in the January transfer window. A loan fee of around €11m has apparently been agreed, with Chelsea fending off Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal for the 23-year-old forward’s signature.Felix cost Atletico a club record £111m when they signed him from Benfica in 2019 and manager Graham Potter will hope the Portuguese can spark life into their attack following their recent struggles. The Blues are prepared to cover Felix’s salary in full, which...
saltinourhair.com

Discover Portugal: The Ultimate 2-Week Itinerary

We hope you're enjoying our free travel guides & tips! If so, please consider supporting our work. 🤗. Welcome to Portugal, home to many gorgeous locations full of beautiful nature, stunning architecture, rich history, and delicious food. You could easily explore this diverse country for months. However, two weeks is the perfect amount of time to get a good impression.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy