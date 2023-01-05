ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Pitchfork

Skee Mask Releases New Album B: Listen

Yesterday, on Christmas Day, Skee Mask released a compilation of previously unreleased songs recorded between 2017 and 2020. “Fuck it, new Bandcamp drop at midnight 🚨🎧,” tweeted the German producer, who continues to boycott Spotify, by way of announcement. Listen to B below. The new set follows March compilation A, from which he pledged the first $10,000 of proceeds to humanitarian relief operations, including in Ukraine. Like that record, B is presented unmastered as a name-your-price download.
Hypebae

Rosalía Teases New Song "Lie Like You Love Me"

Rosalía stays putting out hit after hit and it’s looking like she’ll be continuing her streak into 2023 as the Grammy-award winning songstress teased a new song on TikTok. “Lie Like You Love Me” is the title of her upcoming hit as the 30-year-old Spanish singer lip-synched...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Grows a Spine, Tells Kody: You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone!

Over the past several months, Meri Brown has shared cryptic quote after cryptic quote… seemingly acknowledging that she wasn’t with spiritual spouse Kody any longer and trying to come across as totally cool with that outcome. But then, however, Meri was shown footage on part one of the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...

Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists

By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

35 Albums Turning 35 in 2023

A flurry of new albums arrived in 1988 from old-guard legends, hot new talents and the supergroup to end all supergroups. George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne joined forces under the Traveling Wilburys moniker, issuing the triple-platinum, Grammy-nominated Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1. Each member adopted a humorous pseudonym, but their resulting collaboration was seriously catchy, with the members' brilliant songcraft and production skills on display.
msn.com

Luke Grimes Broke His Silence Amid Upsetting 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode News

Yellowstone season 5 just aired its midseason finale and it left fans eagerly waiting for more episodes. While it will be a while before folks can catch up with the Dutton family, Luke Grimes joined the conversation about the show's latest installment. Amid the news that the Paramount Network series...
The FADER

Song You Need: “Dogwood” is Nicole Dollanganger seeking help from above

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nicole Dollanganger's new album Married In Mount Airy is a world in which gloomy situations melt into eerily affecting melodies. The Canadian artist's first full-length in five years marries stripped-back pianos and bare arrangements with confessional lyrics about bad men, troubled relationships, wasted dreams,and even a bloody summer BBQ. There's a beauty amid the bleak gothic folk, however, with Dollanganger's painterly lyrics creating deft imagery from some of life's darkest moments.
American Songwriter

Steve Aoki Releases New Single “New York”

Legendary DJ and businessman Steve Aoki released his newest stand-alone single “New York.”. The new song, which features the pop artist mazie, dropped on Friday (January 6). The multi-platinum DJ’s new song is an upbeat dance club jam that bridges mazie’s dreamlike, twisted musical tendencies. American Songwriter...
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

John Lydon and Public Image Ltd. Are Aiming for Eurovision Glory With New Song ‘Hawaii’

John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) and his longstanding post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd. are eying up an unexpected achievement: Representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a new song, “Hawaii.” “Hawaii” — which also marks Public Image Ltd.’s first new song in about eight years — is far from the kind of maximalist pop Eurovision tends to produce. Instead, it’s an understated and emotional ballad Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who’s been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the...
HAWAII STATE
The FADER

New Music Friday: The best new albums out today

Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's I Rest My Case, Iggy Pop's Every Loser, Nicole Dollanganger's Married In Mount Airy, and Real Boston Richie's Public Housing, Pt. 2.
LOUISIANA STATE

