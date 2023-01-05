Read full article on original website
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Skee Mask Releases New Album B: Listen
Yesterday, on Christmas Day, Skee Mask released a compilation of previously unreleased songs recorded between 2017 and 2020. “Fuck it, new Bandcamp drop at midnight 🚨🎧,” tweeted the German producer, who continues to boycott Spotify, by way of announcement. Listen to B below. The new set follows March compilation A, from which he pledged the first $10,000 of proceeds to humanitarian relief operations, including in Ukraine. Like that record, B is presented unmastered as a name-your-price download.
Rosalía Teases New Song "Lie Like You Love Me"
Rosalía stays putting out hit after hit and it’s looking like she’ll be continuing her streak into 2023 as the Grammy-award winning songstress teased a new song on TikTok. “Lie Like You Love Me” is the title of her upcoming hit as the 30-year-old Spanish singer lip-synched...
Daughtry + Lzzy Hale Give Powerhouse Vocal Performances Covering Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary
It takes a powerhouse voice to take on the Journey classic, "Separate Ways," so how about we give you two? Daughtry has covered the song, with a vocal assist from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale giving us the first must-listen cover of 2023!. The song is arriving today (Jan. 5) to coincide...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Brandon Leake Releases Lyric Video For “Puff”
Brandon Leake brought something completely different to the America’s Got Talent stage, which led to his season 15 win. One of his most famous poems titled “Puff,” which he used for his AGT audition was recently released as an official lyric video. Brandon Leake Releases Lyric Video...
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Meri Brown Grows a Spine, Tells Kody: You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone!
Over the past several months, Meri Brown has shared cryptic quote after cryptic quote… seemingly acknowledging that she wasn’t with spiritual spouse Kody any longer and trying to come across as totally cool with that outcome. But then, however, Meri was shown footage on part one of the...
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
Luke Grimes Thanks 'Yellowstone' For Including His New Song in Mid-Season Finale
Luke Grimes not only stars as prominent character Kayce Dutton on the Paramount series Yellowstone, but this year, he is officially launching his career as a country artist with a record deal and a brand new song. His debut single, "No Horse to Ride," was released on Dec. 16, and on the mid-season finale of Yellowstone, the tune found a very special spotlight.
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Hits From The Rolling Stones—Including George Michael and The Specials
The Rolling Stones need no introduction. The U.K.-born rock group is known for songs like “Wild Horses” and “Paint It Black.” But while those songs are hits in their own right when sung by the Stones, what kind of lives have they lived in the mouths and instruments of other famed artists? Great question!
35 Albums Turning 35 in 2023
A flurry of new albums arrived in 1988 from old-guard legends, hot new talents and the supergroup to end all supergroups. George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne joined forces under the Traveling Wilburys moniker, issuing the triple-platinum, Grammy-nominated Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1. Each member adopted a humorous pseudonym, but their resulting collaboration was seriously catchy, with the members' brilliant songcraft and production skills on display.
Iggy Pop has made the best album he could have made: a stone-cold classic
Former Stooges firebrand Iggy Pop finds dazzling late-career form on 19th solo album Every Loser
Luke Grimes Broke His Silence Amid Upsetting 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode News
Yellowstone season 5 just aired its midseason finale and it left fans eagerly waiting for more episodes. While it will be a while before folks can catch up with the Dutton family, Luke Grimes joined the conversation about the show's latest installment. Amid the news that the Paramount Network series...
Song You Need: “Dogwood” is Nicole Dollanganger seeking help from above
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nicole Dollanganger's new album Married In Mount Airy is a world in which gloomy situations melt into eerily affecting melodies. The Canadian artist's first full-length in five years marries stripped-back pianos and bare arrangements with confessional lyrics about bad men, troubled relationships, wasted dreams,and even a bloody summer BBQ. There's a beauty amid the bleak gothic folk, however, with Dollanganger's painterly lyrics creating deft imagery from some of life's darkest moments.
Steve Aoki Releases New Single “New York”
Legendary DJ and businessman Steve Aoki released his newest stand-alone single “New York.”. The new song, which features the pop artist mazie, dropped on Friday (January 6). The multi-platinum DJ’s new song is an upbeat dance club jam that bridges mazie’s dreamlike, twisted musical tendencies. American Songwriter...
John Lydon and Public Image Ltd. Are Aiming for Eurovision Glory With New Song ‘Hawaii’
John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) and his longstanding post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd. are eying up an unexpected achievement: Representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a new song, “Hawaii.” “Hawaii” — which also marks Public Image Ltd.’s first new song in about eight years — is far from the kind of maximalist pop Eurovision tends to produce. Instead, it’s an understated and emotional ballad Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who’s been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the...
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's I Rest My Case, Iggy Pop's Every Loser, Nicole Dollanganger's Married In Mount Airy, and Real Boston Richie's Public Housing, Pt. 2.
