Roswell, GA

Halcyon, Cumming mayor honored at Southeast tourism industry awards

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Forsyth County’s Halcyon development were recently named first runners-up for the Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Award. Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce officials announced that Brumbalow was recognized as First Runner-Up for the Governmental Tourism Leadership Award, while...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Opinion: Moonshine in North Georgia is part of our heritage

Moonshine occupies a special place in the history of North Georgia and North Fulton County. Production of illegal whiskey led to sometimes violent clashes between moonshiners and government revenuers. It also supported poor farmers and led to the development of super-fast cars which gave birth to a new sport, NASCAR racing. Here is the story.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County Parks & Recreation names new interim director

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Parks and Recreation appointed Laura Pate interim director beginning Jan. 6. Pate has served as deputy director for the department since 2020. County Manager David McKee described Pate’s service as “a true reflection of public service at its finest” in a county press release.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Pet of the Week: Queen Sheba

Queen Sheba (ID# 42041632) deserves to be treated like the royalty she is. This 5-year-old girl is amazingly sweet and gentle, and a joy to take on a leisurely stroll. Sheba's main goal in life is to receive as many pets as possible and lots of attention. If you're up for the task of doting on Queen Sheba every day, then don't wait to meet this lovebug. You will be so glad you made her the queen of your heart. Meet Queen Sheba at DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Forsyth deputies arrest son in parents' stabbing

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Cumming man hours after he allegedly stabbed his parents, leaving the father dead and the mother seriously wounded. Deputies responded to the call on Jan. 8 regarding a stabbing in Cumming. The suspect’s father was pronounced dead at...
CUMMING, GA
Roswell closes portion of Old Mill Park trail

ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell announced the trail at Old Mill Park on Mill Street that leads to the waterfall on the Roswell side of Vickery Creek will be closed until Apr. 30, 2023. The Fulton County Department of Public Works will be repairing sewer pipes and...
ROSWELL, GA
Man with bolt cutters arrested for LA Fitness thefts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man found in the locker room of an Alpharetta LA Fitness with bolt cutters after a spree of burglaries has been charged with multiple felony counts, police reports said. Police were called to the Windward Parkway gym Dec. 28, after a man returned from his...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Watches, gun stolen in residential burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for suspects who were captured on video burglarizing an Alpharetta home in December. Alpharetta police reports said that thieves wearing ski masks cut power to a home on Club Court in Alpharetta Dec. 23 and smashed their way into the home to steal multiple luxury watches, jewelry and a handgun from a local family.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Door Dash driver clocked at 100 mph on roadway

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — When conducting a traffic stop Dec. 30 on McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek Police clocked a car traveling westbound going 100 mph at around 8:30 p.m. Police then activated emergency lights, sirens and made a U-turn to catch the driver, who was in a gray 2020 Kia Optima with a cracked brake light on the passenger side. The driver continued at high speeds then pulled into a parking lot. Police followed the car back to McGinnis Ferry.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Lowered credit score alerts woman to fraud

MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported to Milton Police Dec. 27 that she had been looking over her credit score the weekend before and noticed it had gone down. She said she discovered that someone opened a Bank of America account last May in her name, the police report said, but has never had any legitimate accounts with Bank of America.
Missing 75-year-old man found after half a day

ROSWELL, Ga.— Roswell police said a 75-year-old missing man with dementia was found safe on Dec. 4 after he was missing for more than half a day. The man was reported missing by his sister-in-law, who he lives with. She had gone to his room to give him medication for dementia and muscle relaxation when she realized he was not there. A doorbell camera showed him walking away from his home on Etris Road at 12:52 p.m.
ROSWELL, GA

