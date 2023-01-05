Queen Sheba (ID# 42041632) deserves to be treated like the royalty she is. This 5-year-old girl is amazingly sweet and gentle, and a joy to take on a leisurely stroll. Sheba's main goal in life is to receive as many pets as possible and lots of attention. If you're up for the task of doting on Queen Sheba every day, then don't wait to meet this lovebug. You will be so glad you made her the queen of your heart. Meet Queen Sheba at DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.

CHAMBLEE, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO