ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Civil Defense: Siren went off in Hilo area due to malfunction; no emergency

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Hilo area Monday morning. Residents said they heard the siren go off around 4 a.m. Officials are investigating the incident. This story will be updated. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Warning Siren Sounds False Alarm In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - State officials are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding that occurred on Monday morning. (BIVN) – Emergency officials say the siren that sounded in Hilo at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, was a false alarm. “The siren sounding heard in the Hilo...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge

Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County prosecutors indict 2 in 2009 murder of 21-year-old woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors indicted two people in connection to the 2009 murder of a 21-year-old woman in Puna. Patricia Wong, 60, was originally indicted in 2016 for second-degree murder. But on Dec. 28, 2022, prosecutors indicted her on additional charges and named a second person — 55-year-old Peter Fuerte — as an alleged co-conspirator and accomplice.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandnow.com

Expect plume of steam over Waimea hospital while MRI is de-energized

In preparation for the arrival of a new magnetic resonance imaging machine later this year, Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea on Jan. 9 will be de-energizing its existing MRI. During the de-energizing process, helium is released through a roof vent. There is no danger to the...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified

Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
bigislandnow.com

33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
WAIMEA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy