hawaiinewsnow.com
Civil Defense: Siren went off in Hilo area due to malfunction; no emergency
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Hilo area Monday morning. Residents said they heard the siren go off around 4 a.m. Officials are investigating the incident. This story will be updated. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News...
bigislandnow.com
Who is Benjamin Moszkowicz, an outsider about to become Hawaiʻi County police chief?
Benjamin T. Moszkowicz sat in his new office in Hilo on Thursday. A year-long calendar was on the wall, with nothing written on it. The top of his big brown desk was empty, except for a box to hold papers. This is the cleanest this desk will ever be, he...
bigislandvideonews.com
Warning Siren Sounds False Alarm In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - State officials are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding that occurred on Monday morning. (BIVN) – Emergency officials say the siren that sounded in Hilo at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, was a false alarm. “The siren sounding heard in the Hilo...
Pāhoa man arrested for Christmas day attempted murder
While many were ripping open Christmas gifts from Santa, an alleged attempted murder was occurring at Leilani Estates subdivision early Christmas morning, Dec. 25.
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandnow.com
Waimea man released on bail for one day back in jail for threatening a police officer
Only one day after being released on bail for fireworks and drug offenses, a 31-year-old Waimea man was arrested and charged for threatening a Hawai‘i Police Department officer. Following a month-long investigation, Hawai‘i Island police arrested Kendall Artuyo and his 31-year-old wife, Lexa Artuyo on Dec. 30, 2022, after...
bigislandnow.com
O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County prosecutors indict 2 in 2009 murder of 21-year-old woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors indicted two people in connection to the 2009 murder of a 21-year-old woman in Puna. Patricia Wong, 60, was originally indicted in 2016 for second-degree murder. But on Dec. 28, 2022, prosecutors indicted her on additional charges and named a second person — 55-year-old Peter Fuerte — as an alleged co-conspirator and accomplice.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandnow.com
Expect plume of steam over Waimea hospital while MRI is de-energized
In preparation for the arrival of a new magnetic resonance imaging machine later this year, Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea on Jan. 9 will be de-energizing its existing MRI. During the de-energizing process, helium is released through a roof vent. There is no danger to the...
kauainownews.com
NTSB releases report on air ambulance crash in Hawai’i waters 6,000 feet deep
On Dec. 15, 2022, a Hawai’i Life Flight pilot was flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient when something went wrong with the Raytheon twin-engine aircraft, tail number N13GZ. “Uhh, 13GZ is off navigation here… we’re gonna… we’re gonna give it a try,” the...
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
KITV.com
Hawaii County opening waiting list for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County is opening the waiting list for its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) Program. The TBRA program provides rental assistance subsidies to individuals and families that live on the Big Island. The program can provide housing assistance for a maximum of 24 months, depending on available funding.
bigislandgazette.com
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
bigislandnow.com
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
