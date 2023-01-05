From laughing to cringing: The most memorable images of three days of House speaker votes and negotiations

With C-SPAN providing an unfiltered live feed of all the action on the floor of the House of Representatives as the votes continue to name a speaker, audiences have been treated to an interesting insight into how Congress functions – or dysfunctions, as the case may be.

Usually, congressional rules dictate what cameras can and cannot show, but with no representatives sworn in there are no such rules .

There have been some memorable still images captured by photographers present in the chamber as lawmakers have laughed, cringed, appeared frustrated and huddled in tense negotiation between ballots as Kevin McCarthy suffered defeat after defeat.

Here are some of the best images to emerge so far: