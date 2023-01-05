ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

From laughing to cringing: The most memorable images of three days of House speaker votes and negotiations

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieA3r_0k4rbUUK00

With C-SPAN providing an unfiltered live feed of all the action on the floor of the House of Representatives as the votes continue to name a speaker, audiences have been treated to an interesting insight into how Congress functions – or dysfunctions, as the case may be.

Usually, congressional rules dictate what cameras can and cannot show, but with no representatives sworn in there are no such rules .

There have been some memorable still images captured by photographers present in the chamber as lawmakers have laughed, cringed, appeared frustrated and huddled in tense negotiation between ballots as Kevin McCarthy suffered defeat after defeat.

Here are some of the best images to emerge so far:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082uy0_0k4rbUUK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwfyg_0k4rbUUK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYFfz_0k4rbUUK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTMwQ_0k4rbUUK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4396My_0k4rbUUK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMu0y_0k4rbUUK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zO4b_0k4rbUUK00

Comments / 0

Related
People

Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Makes Kellyanne Conway Look Like Henry Kissinger’

Lauren Boebert, one of the small group of far-right politicians who are staunchly opposing Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker, took her grievances on the situation to Fox News and Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. And after seeing the interview, “The View” host Joy Behar says Boebert makes Kellyanne Conway look like former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
The Independent

Photo of AOC laughing as Matt Gaetz makes impassioned speech goes viral

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been captured laughing while sitting behind her Republican opponent Matt Gaetz as he delivered an impassioned speech amid his campaign to resist Kevin McCarthy’s attempts to be elected House speaker.The photo was taken during the chaotic vote on Wednesday, when the House of Representatives adjourned without having decided on a new speaker. Legislators had appeared temporarily to not know what the final vote count was on the resolution.Mr Gaetz has led the charge among Republicans opposing Mr McCarthy’s bid in Congress during the voting on both Monday and Tuesday.He has nominated Ohio Republican Jim Jordan and...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

McCarthy House rules package includes ban on taxpayer-funded abortion - which already exists

The proposed rules package for the House of Representatives that Kevin McCarthy agreed to in exchange for conservatives supporting him for speaker would ban taxpayer dollars from going toward abortions - even though federal law already prohibits such funding. Mr McCarthy reached the vote threshold in the early hours of Saturday morning after a week-long fight where many conservatives in the Republican conference opposed him. To do so, House Republican leadership had to make changes to the proposed rules package which governs the chamber. But one constant of previous and current versions is an agreement to allow for consideration...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy