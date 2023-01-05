ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's 'Adopt-a-Drain' program helps prevent flooding

By James Salazar, Craig Lee/S.F. Examiner
 4 days ago
San Francisco's "Adopt-a-Drain SF" program aims to keep The City's storm drains free of debris and other pollution with residents' help.  Craig Lee/S.F. Examiner

When heavy rains wash over San Francisco, the metal grates found on the corners and sides of The City's streets come to the rescue.

Some of these unsung heroes actually have names, such as "Thirsty Boi," "Trump's Dumpster Mouth" and even "Buster Posey." More importantly, they're all part of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's "Adopt a Drain SF" program.

Under "Adopt a Drain SF," residents can volunteer to help keep The City's 25,000 storm drains and catch basins free of debris, leaves and trash, thus preventing these materials from entering into the local sewer system.

In the case of this week's atmospheric river and other heavy storms, such efforts mitigate the chances of major street flooding as rainwater can easily pass through drains unobstructed.

Inspired by a Boston initiative which adopted fire hydrants, SFPUC launched its program in 2016 to help keep maintenance over The City's network of storm drains.

Code for San Francisco, a non-profit volunteer and local chapter of Code for America, used open data to pinpoint drain locations in The City and developed the web application at no extra cost, according to the SFPUC.

Residents can log onto the "Adopt a Drain SF" site and enter an address or a neighborhood to find nearby locations. Legends on the digital map let users know which drains have already been adopted, as well as which ones have yet to be claimed.

Once picked, a customization option allows users to flex their creative muscles and select a name for their drain, which is visible to anyone visiting the site.

Other useful information displayed on the map includes identifying which drains flow into The City's sewers and which ones flow into the ocean and the bay. There's also tips on how to safely clean and care for your drain, as well as opportunities to receive free tools and training.

As of Jan. 4, over 4,000 have been adopted.

While you consider adopting a drain ahead of this week's wet weather, some "celebrities" are already getting in on the action — just ask "Drainmond Green" or "Lana Del Drain."

