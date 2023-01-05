LSU signee listed as a top performer during All-American bowl practice

Whit Weeks is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker from Watkinsville, Georgia, where he played for Oconee County High School. The four-star linebacker signed to play at LSU next fall after a great senior season.

Right now, he is working on putting the finishing touches on his high school career in San Antonio, Texas, as he prepares for the All-American Bowl. He’s not the only Tiger there, as he is joined by fellow signees Michael Daugherty, Jalen Brown, DJ Chester, and Ka'Morreun Pimpton.

After each practice, On3 has been naming their standouts from the day. After Day 2, Weeks made the cut for their daily top 10.

Whit Weeks continues to look like the most comfortable operator in space among linebackers at the All-American Bowl. The LSU signee backed up his strong first day with another stellar showing in coverage on Wednesday. Weeks won the majority of his 1-on-1 reps during the afternoon, showing fluidity and feel while covering running backs. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder is controlled and quickly reacts and closes on routes. We’ve also liked what Weeks has shown in 9-on-7 drills, flashing the ability to diagnose plays quickly. Weeks ranks as the No. 233 overall prospect in the On300.

The All-American Bowl will kick off this Saturday at noon CT on NBC.

