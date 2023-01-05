Mayor Kapszukiewicz Announces New City Prosecutor and Interim Toledo Police Chief

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Rebecca Facey as the new City Prosecutor and Assistant Chief Michael Troendle as the Interim Police Chief during a press conference at One Government Center.

Rebecca Facey is a highly accomplished lawyer and community leade­r. She graduated from the University of Toledo College of Law in May 2014. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences from DePaul University in June 2004, where she majored in Women's Studies.

Facey has worked as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney at the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office since 2014. In that role, she represented the state of Ohio in felony hearings from arraignment through trial and sentencing, participated in plea negotiations between prosecutors and defense counsel and conducted legal research.

In addition, Facey is an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at Bowling Green State University and she is the co-founder of Independent Advocates, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the community's response to domestic violence.

In addition to her legal work, Facey has also been actively involved in her community. She has served on the City of Toledo Charter Review Committee and the Board of Directors for Women of Toledo. She has also been a mentor for Mom's House and a member of various committees at Memorial Lutheran Church.

“I am a proud Toledoan and honored to serve my City as the Chief Prosecutor,” Facey said.

“We are fortunate to have a strong and talented group of attorneys representing the residents of Toledo and the City’s prosecutor’s office. I am eager to work with each of them as we strive to bring truth, justice and safety to our community.”

Toledo Police Department Assistant Chief Michael Troendle will be stepping into the role of Interim Police Chief to replace retiring Chief George Kral, whose last day is January 9th.

Interim Chief Michael Troendle is a 29-year veteran of the Toledo Police Department. He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration and Crime Analysis from Tiffin University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

Troendle has worked in Field Operations, Investigations, SWAT, Communications, Criminal Intelligence, and Special Operations. He was responsible for the implementation of Intelligence-Led Policing and designed and managed the construction of the Real-Time Crime Center.

"I am truly humbled and honored to lead the men and women in what I believe to be the best police department in the United States," Troendle said.

As a law enforcement and technology professional, Troendle has both executive and hands-on experience implementing multi-million-dollar projects and holds a strong record of success in driving organizational change.

He was born in Toledo, Ohio and is married with two children.

