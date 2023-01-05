Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains on Argentina drought, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained further ground on Monday, with prices supported by dry weather in key supplier Argentina which has raised concerns over supplies. Wheat edged higher, recouping last session's losses, although record supplies from the Black Sea region curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall for second session on slowing U.S. exports; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with a lack of demand for U.S. supplies weighing on the market, although losses were limited by dry weather curbing yields in key supplier Argentina. Wheat fell for a third consecutive session while corn slid. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans, wheat end lower as market awaits USDA reports
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Monday for the sixth time in seven sessions and wheat and soybeans finished mostly lower, as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against tepid demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat futures also retreated as late-session technical selling...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firm as dollar eases, corn and soy mixed ahead of USDA data
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Monday in a short-covering bounce from one-month lows last week as the dollar weakened and outside markets, including crude oil and equities, advanced. Corn and soybeans were mixed as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs rebound from 3-month low on bargain buying
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures bounced from a three-month low on Monday and settled higher for the first time in eight sessions in a technical and bargain-buying rally to start the first full trading week of the year. Cattle futures also gained on improved...
Agriculture Online
India wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather
2023 output seen at 112 mln T vs 106.84 mln T yr ago. Weather conducive so far; crop needs low Feb-March temperatures. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's wheat production is set to jump to a record after all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas with high-yielding varieties and good weather conditions, scientists and traders told Reuters.
Agriculture Online
Warm weather could hurt Ukrainian winter grain crops -analyst
KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Unusually warm weather for December and early January could have a negative impact on Ukrainian winter wheat and rapeseed crops, which may lead to lower yields, APK-Inform consultancy said on Monday, citing data from a crop survey. Ukraine has significantly reduced the area of wheat...
Agriculture Online
Grains close in the red | Monday, January 9, 2023
Corn closed down a penny and soybeans are down 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 2¢. KC wheat is down 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is up slightly. Live cattle are up $1.03. Lean hogs are up 73¢. Feeder cattle are up 70¢. Crude oil is up 96¢...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Traffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with- SCA
CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shipping traffic in the Suez Canal was proceeding normally on Monday after tugs towed a cargo vessel that broke down during its passage through the waterway, the Canal Authority said. The breakdown was expected to cause only minor delays, with convoys of ships resuming regular...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam Dec rice exports at 434,611 tonnes, down 26.1% m/m - customs dept
HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in December fell 26.1% from the previous month to 434,611 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday. Rice shipments from Vietnam in 2022 rose 13.8% year on year to around 7.1 million tonnes valued at $3.5 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online
Vietnam Dec coffee exports up 53.5% m/m at 197,077 tonnes -customs dept
HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in December were up 53.5% from the month before at 197,077 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday. For 2022, Vietnam exported 1.78 million tonnes of coffee, up 13.8% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement. Coffee export revenue for that period reached $4.1 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Beijing can 'notify' Chinese companies to step up trade with Australia -ambassador
SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to Australia said on Tuesday Beijing could "notify" Chinese companies to encourage trade between the two countries as bilateral ties improved. Ambassador Xiao Qian also said Australian and Chinese negotiators in Geneva were discussing whether Australia could drop complaints at the World Trade...
Agriculture Online
Challenging growing conditions continue for Argentina
The weather continues much the same in January 2023 as it has thus far this season in South America with hotter and drier weather in Argentina and portions of southern Brazil, while central Brazil is wetter with few heat stresses. Much of the Argentinian growing regions are experiencing drought, which is severely impacting crops.
Agriculture Online
John Deere is working to transform consumers' perception of agriculture
John Deere made history this week in Las Vegas. The company’s CEO John May was the keynote speaker for the opening session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While it’s the fifth consecutive year Deere has exhibited at CES, 2023 marks the first time an ag technology company has presented on the main stage. May, along with other Deere experts, highlighted how technology is transforming the way we grow food.
