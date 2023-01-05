John Deere made history this week in Las Vegas. The company’s CEO John May was the keynote speaker for the opening session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While it’s the fifth consecutive year Deere has exhibited at CES, 2023 marks the first time an ag technology company has presented on the main stage. May, along with other Deere experts, highlighted how technology is transforming the way we grow food.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO