Colorado and coach Deion Sanders landed a key commitment from the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday as former Arkansas edge defender Jordan Domineck announced that he will join the Buffaloes. Domineck, who has one season of eligibility remaining, racked up 7 1/2 sacks and 9 1/2 tackles for loss in 13 games this past season for the Razorbacks. The lengthy edge rusher is listed at 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, and previously transferred from Georgia Tech to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO