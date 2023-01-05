Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Alan Bowman, former Michigan QB, announces Power 5 transfer destination
Alan Bowman announced Monday that he would be officially taking his talents to Stillwater, Oklahoma, travelling Southwest to join Mike Gundy’s squad at Oklahoma State. This is a great move for the Michigan backup, who previously transferred to Ann Arbor from Texas Tech. Now, the 6th-year senior is back in the Big 12.
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Pietrowski, former Michigan State DL, reveals B1G transfer
Jeff Pietrowski, a former defensive end at Michigan State, is on the move via transfer. He is staying within the B1G for his next destination. On Monday, Pietrowski announced a commitment via transfer to Wisconsin. He will join up with new Badger head coach Luke Fickell and DC Mike Tressel for 2023.
Maize n Brew
Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL
Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight
The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State DL reveals Pac-12 transfer destination
One former Michigan State defensive lineman and a veteran contributor for the Spartans is leaving East Lansing. The player is Dashaun Mallory, a former 3-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class out of Illinois. He entered the transfer portal early in December and revealed his new destination on Sunday. For...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard unsure on Tyler Wahl's status for matchup vs. Michigan State
Greg Gard spoke about if Wisconsin fans can expect Tyler Wahl to play in its next game against Michigan State. Wahl missed the Illinois game due to an ankle injury. Wahl was not seen at practice on Sunday, Gard announced. Wahl’s impact on the court was missed as the Badgers lost 79-69 to the Fighting Illini on Saturday. Wahl averages 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 per game.
Tom Izzo praised, Hunter Dickinson questioned after Michigan State stifles Michigan
Hall shot 5 for 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in his third game back in the mix. Michigan star Hunter Dickinson scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, but the Wolverines shot just 3 for 20 from 3-point range. Outside of Jett Howard, the rest of the Michigan team combined to shoot just 1 for 14 from behind the arc.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan
With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson hangs on rim for extended moment following warm-up dunk in East Lansing
Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines are in East Lansing for a rivalry matchup on Saturday. Already knowing he will be a villain, Dickinson provided a moment during warmups that was not well-received inside the Breslin Center. As Dickinson slammed home one dunk in warmups, he hung onto the rim...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State holds on for gritty rivalry win vs. Michigan
Michigan State and Michigan renewed their rivalry series on the hardwood Saturday afternoon. While neither team operated at a particularly efficient level, Tom Izzo’s Spartans held on for a tough 59-53 win. A big story for the Spartans in the win was the work of Malik Hall. Hall has...
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark drops 28 as No. 16 Iowa downs No. 14 Michigan
Star Iowa Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark was incredible in Iowa’s impressive win over No. 14 Michigan Saturday evening. One of the most recognizable names in the sport dropped 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on the evening, including 10 points in the 4th quarter to seal the 94-85 win.
WILX-TV
Potterville High School basketball player survived a heart attack, returns to the game he loves
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Last June, Da’Marion Hicks, went into cardiac arrest on the high school basketball court just seconds after returning to the bench. “It was really out of the blue, I thought I was fine,” said Da’marion Hicks. Christopher Hicks, Da’Marion’s brother and teammate said,...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Comments / 1