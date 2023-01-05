ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Alan Bowman, former Michigan QB, announces Power 5 transfer destination

Alan Bowman announced Monday that he would be officially taking his talents to Stillwater, Oklahoma, travelling Southwest to join Mike Gundy’s squad at Oklahoma State. This is a great move for the Michigan backup, who previously transferred to Ann Arbor from Texas Tech. Now, the 6th-year senior is back in the Big 12.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Pietrowski, former Michigan State DL, reveals B1G transfer

Jeff Pietrowski, a former defensive end at Michigan State, is on the move via transfer. He is staying within the B1G for his next destination. On Monday, Pietrowski announced a commitment via transfer to Wisconsin. He will join up with new Badger head coach Luke Fickell and DC Mike Tressel for 2023.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL

Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight

The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State DL reveals Pac-12 transfer destination

One former Michigan State defensive lineman and a veteran contributor for the Spartans is leaving East Lansing. The player is Dashaun Mallory, a former 3-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class out of Illinois. He entered the transfer portal early in December and revealed his new destination on Sunday. For...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard unsure on Tyler Wahl's status for matchup vs. Michigan State

Greg Gard spoke about if Wisconsin fans can expect Tyler Wahl to play in its next game against Michigan State. Wahl missed the Illinois game due to an ankle injury. Wahl was not seen at practice on Sunday, Gard announced. Wahl’s impact on the court was missed as the Badgers lost 79-69 to the Fighting Illini on Saturday. Wahl averages 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 per game.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan

With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State holds on for gritty rivalry win vs. Michigan

Michigan State and Michigan renewed their rivalry series on the hardwood Saturday afternoon. While neither team operated at a particularly efficient level, Tom Izzo’s Spartans held on for a tough 59-53 win. A big story for the Spartans in the win was the work of Malik Hall. Hall has...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark drops 28 as No. 16 Iowa downs No. 14 Michigan

Star Iowa Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark was incredible in Iowa’s impressive win over No. 14 Michigan Saturday evening. One of the most recognizable names in the sport dropped 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on the evening, including 10 points in the 4th quarter to seal the 94-85 win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE

