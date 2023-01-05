Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18. Victoria, the sibling of current ONE Championship titleholders Angela and Christian Lee, passed away on December 26, 2022, according to a recent post by her sister. The cause of her death has not been revealed at this...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, passing away unexpectedly in late Dec. 2022. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter, Angela Lee, Victoria died on Dec. 26, 2022, in...
MMAmania.com
Gervonta Davis says Ryan Garcia is ‘definitely next’ as April 15th showdown looms
With his ninth-round TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, Gervonta Davis has done his part to clear the way for a highly anticipated superfight against Ryan Garcia. Davis and Garcia have been going back and forth for a while now, and many worried that...
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
MMAmania.com
Phil Baroni moved to Mexico’s notorious CERESO prison, faces 30-50 years for murder
After several days of confusion and uncertainty, multiple mainstream news outlets confirmed that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride FC fighter, Phil Baroni, had been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The New York Post, CBS News and The Associated Press verified verified MMAmania.com’s initial report sourced from Tribuna De La Bahia.
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
MMAmania.com
Valentina Shevchenko unhappy with 2022 inactivity: ‘What’s happening with you girls - Why so quiet?’
It was an uncharacteristically quiet year for UFC women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, in 2022. The Kyrgyzstani fighter has fought twice a year like clockwork since 2015, amassing an impressive seven title defenses. But, last year “Bullet” only got one fight in: a controversial split decision win over Taila...
MMAmania.com
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’
Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier names Nate Diaz as the one who got away
Anyone with half a brain would tell you that Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a banger of a fight, and that UFC should have booked it when it had the chance for Diaz’s last fight with the promotion at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. Instead, UFC tried to...
MMAmania.com
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
MMAmania.com
Marlon Vera predicts ‘sexy’ UFC title shot in November: ‘They do want me to hold the belt’
Marlon “Chito” Vera has full confidence that 2023 will be his year. Ecuador’s finest has been on quite the roll since a Dec. 2020 dream match up against Jose Aldo. Having won four in a row with two of those wins coming via brutal knockouts, Vera can close the gap on his first career title shot with an upcoming Feb. 18, 2023, win over Cory Sandhagen in the UFC Vegas 69 main event.
