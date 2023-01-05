Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...

10 DAYS AGO