OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps

Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
MMAmania.com

Phil Baroni moved to Mexico’s notorious CERESO prison, faces 30-50 years for murder

After several days of confusion and uncertainty, multiple mainstream news outlets confirmed that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride FC fighter, Phil Baroni, had been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The New York Post, CBS News and The Associated Press verified verified MMAmania.com’s initial report sourced from Tribuna De La Bahia.
NEW YORK STATE
webisjericho.com

Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping

Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
PORTLAND, OR
MMAmania.com

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
MMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier names Nate Diaz as the one who got away

Anyone with half a brain would tell you that Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a banger of a fight, and that UFC should have booked it when it had the chance for Diaz’s last fight with the promotion at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. Instead, UFC tried to...
MMAmania.com

Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’

The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
MMAmania.com

Marlon Vera predicts ‘sexy’ UFC title shot in November: ‘They do want me to hold the belt’

Marlon “Chito” Vera has full confidence that 2023 will be his year. Ecuador’s finest has been on quite the roll since a Dec. 2020 dream match up against Jose Aldo. Having won four in a row with two of those wins coming via brutal knockouts, Vera can close the gap on his first career title shot with an upcoming Feb. 18, 2023, win over Cory Sandhagen in the UFC Vegas 69 main event.

