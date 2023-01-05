Read full article on original website
This Vermont Ski Area Closed Due to Lack of Snow
While the Utah and California mountains get have been pummeled by winter storms this week, East Coast ski resorts continue to endure warm temperatures, rain, and an unseasonable lack of snow. It's gotten so bad in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom that Mad River Glen ski area has ceased lift operations this week.
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
Illegal Fireworks Hampered a Hawaiian Search and Rescue Mission
Two hikers had to spend the night on Hawaii's Aiea Trail on New Year's Eve after fireworks prevented rescuers from reaching them. According to officials, an 81-year-old...
Why Is the Forest Service Dumping Christmas Trees into Ohio Lakes?
Do they celebrate Christmas in Davy Jones's locker?. A silly question, perhaps, but it's one that popped into my mind after learning of the annual post-yuletide tradition at...
Help Is on the Way for Colorado’s Search and Rescue Teams
It's a new year—and the busiest search and rescue system in the country is getting a little extra help. On January 1, a new law took effect...
Get to the Heart of the Florida Keys in Marathon
Nearly equidistant from Key Largo and Key West, Marathon is truly the heart of the Florida Keys. This chain of 13 islands is known for its flats fishing, shallow reefs, and variety of beaches. The area is also home to an active community of scientists, conservationists, and eco-minded business owners who are eager to connect with visitors and help them gain a deeper understanding of the ecosystems and marine life in the Keys. From exploring protected areas to joining conservation efforts, here’s how to get the full experience in Marathon.
The Ultimate Guide to Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii
Crazy though it may sound, my coldest memory ever is from Maui. Yes, the island's shores are gloriously sunny and warm, but temperatures drop as you ascend the slopes of Haleakala, an active volcano currently in a non-eruptive state whose name means "house of the sun." Haleakala has become synonymous with sunrise, and like many visitors, I was originally drawn to seeing the dawn up there, nearly 20 years ago. I rallied a crew of friends to set out at 2 a.m. for the winding 50-minute drive from the town of Haiku up to Haleakala National Park. As we entered the park gates, the weather changed from mild into something reminiscent of a Scottish mizzle. By the time our car reached the 9,800-foot lookout, just past 3 a.m., we were bundled in fleeces and blankets and pouring thermoses of hot tea.
Can High-End Tourism Help the Environment?
For a decade now, the man trying to figure out how his South Lake Tahoe hotel lost power this morning has been telling anyone who might listen he's not a billionaire.
A Fatal Accident in Death Valley Prompts Officials to Warn Solo Adventurers
Earlier this month, an unidentified 54-year-old-man died in an apparent fall in Death Valley National Park. Leading up to the discovery, a campground host first noticed a tent that remained standing past its due date. Rangers left a note in the tent, attempting to contact the tent user. A day after failing to connect with the visitor, officials returned to remove the property from the site and found technical gear within the tent.
In the Water-Starved West, Can Ancient Stewardship Practices Save the Soil?
Driving east along U.S. Highway 20, barren hills intersect the horizon even as they seem to stay a certain distance away, no matter how long you keep driving. This far northwestern corner of the Great Basin is a naturally arid region, sheltered from Pacific storms by the Cascade Mountains that run along Oregon's center. Still, for the last century, the area has been home to intense, industrial agriculture.
A Relocated Bear Walked 1,000 Miles Back to Its Favorite Campsite
This Tennessee black bear would walk 1,000 miles just to eat off the same picnic table. On Wednesday, a local broadcast news channel in Knoxville reported the story of...
