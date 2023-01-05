THE CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND: A warm front will move northward through the area today that will bring an increase in moisture levels, but at this point, most will stay dry through the daylight hours as a surface low with a cold front will begin approaching the area. A few showers will become possible by the afternoon for the northwest corner of Central Alabama, and will eventually move southeastward to the I-59 corridor by midnight or just after. Highs in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO