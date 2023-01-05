Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Storms Return Thursday; Much Colder Friday
SUNNY WINTER DAY: Temperatures are right at seasonal averages across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine… 50s for the northern counties; 60s to the south. Tonight will be clear with lows mostly in the 30s and 40s. Colder spots will see another freeze. Dry weather continues...
alabamawx.com
Sunny, Cool Day Ahead; Storms Return Thursday
DRY AIR, SUNNY SKY: Look for sunshine in full supply across Alabama today… expect a high in the 50s over North Alabama, with 60s for the southern counties of the state. The weather stays dry tomorrow with highs in the 60s statewide. A few showers could show up Wednesday near the coast, but most places will remain rain-free with a mild afternoon… parts of South Alabama will see highs in the 70s.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Quiet Start to Week; Storm Threat Thursday
Mainly sunny for our Monday with highs in the 50s across much of North/Central Alabama. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 30s. The weather stays dry tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the 60s both days. A few showers are possible across along the Coast Wednesday as a strong southerly flow develops ahead of an approaching cold front.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Weather Briefing: Showers Today, Storms Thursday
It was a tale of two skies across North and Central Alabama on Saturday. Over the northwestern part of the area, clouds increased during the day and a few showers start moving across the area by late afternoon. Those showers increased as evening fell, with even a few rumbles of thunder thrown in.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: Rain Moving Out
A cold front is pushing slowly through North Alabama on this Sunday. A thin line of showers is just ahead of the front, extending from Scottsboro in Jackson County in Northeast Alabama to Cullman to Fayette in West Central Alabama. The main band of remain has mostly fizzled, except over West Alabama, where moderate rain covers a large area including Sumter and Choctaw counties eastward through Greene, Hale, Perry, southern Bibb, Dallas and western Chilton counties. The precipitation is pushing to the east.
alabamawx.com
Saturday Weather Briefing — A Few Showers Possible Today; Rain for Most on Sunday
THE CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND: A warm front will move northward through the area today that will bring an increase in moisture levels, but at this point, most will stay dry through the daylight hours as a surface low with a cold front will begin approaching the area. A few showers will become possible by the afternoon for the northwest corner of Central Alabama, and will eventually move southeastward to the I-59 corridor by midnight or just after. Highs in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This white chocolate bread pudding is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
When you’re enjoying a great Italian meal like they serve at DePalma’s Italian Café in Tuscaloosa, your tendency might be to go for a classic Italian dessert like the tiramisu or the cannoli. DePalma’s has those on the menu and they’re great, but you might notice something...
