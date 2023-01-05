Toddler Running in High Heels Is Living Her Best Life

She figured these shoes out fast!

For some women, high heels are a way of life. Like, you will not find a pair of flats in their closet. Whether it's a fashion thing or a height thing or just a passion, women who live in high heels can do anything while wearing them: run, jump, hail a cab, play at the park...the list goes on. And for some of these women, the obsession starts really, really young.

The toddler in this video from @thewilliamsonfam appears to be one of these "born in high heels" kind of gals. Granted, they're plastic toddler high heels, but they're still high heels. And not only is this girl comfortable enough to wear them, she's comfortable enough to run in them! (Her twin, not so much.)

That girl can really cruise in those shoes!! Dang! And the way her twin just comes over and dumps all the shoes in the mom's lap...genius. Because there are plenty of women who feel that way about high heels, too. She gave it a try, to be sure. But they were just not her thing. Not like her sister, Missy Running in High Heels like she's been wearing them her whole life.

Commenters couldn't help but be entertained by the difference in the two girls, with some people relating to one twin, one to the other. People are convinced that the non-high heel wearing twin is a sneakers type of girl (sounds legit), while others pegged the high-heeled twin as a girly girl. Of course, these things are a lot more complicated than a pair of shoes, but one thing is for sure...walking in heels is a talent. And this tot has it!

