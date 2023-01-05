ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Delight your taste buds at the chef & drink-forward Perfect 10 Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

By 365 Houston Staff
365thingsinhouston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get a Nightlife This Week: January 9 to 15, 2023

Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15, 2023. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 6 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: January 9 to 15, 2023

Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15, 2023. Want to dig deeper on sports happening around H-Town? Find more games and live sports happening all month long in the 365 Houston calendar. Top 6 Games & Sports...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
topwirenews.com

Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services

Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
HOUSTON, TX
topwirenews.com

Texas Patio Pros Expand Inventory and Services of Patio Covers in Cypress TX

Texas Patio Pros, leading providers of best-covered patios in Houston is pleased to share that they have expanded the inventory and services of patio covers in Cypress Texas. Covered patios have become popular for a variety of reasons. These outdoor spaces are relaxing, can be used for entertaining, save money on energy bills, and last but not least they add value to the homes. One can also leave their furniture out with covered patios. The company has completed various projects and the website now features a gallery for customers to get Texas covered patio ideas.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

El Burrito Restaurant family loses two matriarchs

The Medina family of Cleveland, Texas, owners of El Burrito Restaurants in Cleveland and Liberty, recently suffered a great loss with the passing of two matriarchs in a month’s time. The El Burrito restaurant in Cleveland was first founded by the late Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee, who...
CLEVELAND, TX
cw39.com

Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Posh, English-inspired restaurant serves up serves up all-brunch and afternoon tea in River Oaks District

A Florida-based brunch restaurant has opened in River Oaks District. Little Hen, a posh, English-inspired restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch items daily, offers a photogenic setting for decadent morning meals.Located in the former East Hampton Sandwich Company space, the restaurant occupies approximately 2,700-square-feet with a 1,000-square-foot patio. Owner Enrique Altamirano has decorated the restaurant with a variety of elements that will look great on social media — floral prints, dark leather couches, chandeliers, and more. Also contributing to the upscale atmosphere is the restaurant’s dress code. Described on the Little Hen website as “smart chic,” it prohibits all diners...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy