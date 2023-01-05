ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Names Former House Speaker to State University System's Board of Governors

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of former state House Speaker Jose Oliva to the Board of Governors of the State University System.

Oliva is the CEO of Oliva International Foods. He served as a state representative from 2011–2020, including being the speaker in his last two years in Tallahassee.

Oliva is the current director of the Cuban Liberty Council and serves on the Oliva Cigar Company Board of Directors. He previously served on the Hialeah Census Board and Housing Commission. Olivia attended St. Thomas University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

