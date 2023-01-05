Julie Chrisley talks challenges ahead of her and husband Todd Chrisley

Todd Chrisley is set to report to a Florida prison in just days, starting a 12-year prison sentence while she is set to serve seven years.

And Julie Chrisley, 50, spoke out about challenges in regards to their relationship they will face as he serves his sentence - as well as gaining perspective on the whole situation.

In an interview with Emmy Medders, her son Chase Chrisley's fiancee, Julie said: 'I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing... You're entitled to feel how you feel,' during the podcast Chrisley Confessions .

Julie said she is taking her friend's advice 'that tears you shed are sewing the seeds for your future,'

'It has been such a source of strength for me because I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees,' she added.

Julie also put her situation in perspective with that of Emmy's parents.

Emmy's father has Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and her mother cares for him.

Julie said: 'There is that possibility of my husband I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever,' referring to Emmy's dad and his diagnosis and prognosis.

Adding: 'It almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won't see him again this side of heaven.'

Emmy said that what her and Todd are going through 'changes the way you see life.'

Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion and submitting false documents to banks to take out loans, reportedly more than $30 million worth, to finance their opulent lifestyle.

Todd was ordered to serve 12 years in prison, and Julie to serve seven, with both also sentenced to 16 months of probation upon their release.

Both Todd and Julie must report to their respective Florida prisons on January 17.

Todd recently hit back at allegations that he's gay and had a homosexual affair with former business partner Mark Braddock.

The 57-year-old Braddock testified during the trial in November that he had a gay affair with Chrisley dating back to the early 2000s, and while they ultimately broke it off, they remained close until 2012, when Chrisley called the cops on Braddock.

The 53-year-old real estate mogul appeared on his Chrisley Confessions podcast on Tuesday, stating there is no truth to Braddock's allegations.

Todd appeared on the podcast with his 26-year-old son Chase Chrisley, where he revealed why he was so insulted by the allegations.

'What’s insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,' Todd said.