ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12up

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
chatsports.com

Exclusive: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's first Saudi home! £175m ($210m)-a-year star is staying in a lavish suite at Riyadh's Four Seasons hotel and will rack up a £250,000 ($300,000) bill in a month... with his entourage taking up 17 rooms!

Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted little time in ensuring he and his family are royally received in their new homeland, MailOnline can reveal. The star striker, whose move to Saudi Arabia last week has made him a super-millionaire, is living in accommodation for a King that affords him the best view of the capital in the plushest of surroundings. The former Manchester United star who has signed for the largely unheralded Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League with a package worth more than £400m ($485m), is staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country.
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: Messi Modifies His Mate Cup to Remember 2022 World Cup Victory (Photo)

After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month, modifications were needed to add the country’s third star. However, the Argentine Football Association wasn’t alone in making changes. Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi modified his bombilla for when the veteran goal scorer drinks Mate. So now, whenever...
Yardbarker

Bonucci remembers Vialli and his fundamental role with Italy

In the last 24 hours or so, the football world reunited to honor the memory of Gianluca Vialli who tragically passed away on Friday aged 58. The legendary striker enjoyed a storied playing between Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, but the last role he occupied was a team coordinator in the Italian national team. He had only recently vacated his post when his health took a turn to the worse in December.
Yardbarker

Report – Premier League ace set to turn down Juventus

Wilfried Zaha could find a new home at the end of this season when his Crystal Palace contract expires and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Ivorian winger. Zaha has been an accomplished attacker in the Premier League for Palace and might want to join a new club.
Yardbarker

Paris Saint-Germain Owner Wants Piece of Tottenham

Qatar Sports Investments could be adding another soccer team to its growing list. The owner of Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain is looking to buy a minority stake in a Premier League club this year, according to CBS Sports — and QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for exploratory discussions.
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: French Press Reveals When Lionel Messi, Neymar Will Be Starting for PSG

Lionel Messi has been back with Paris Saint-Germain since last week. However, the 35-year-old didn’t feature in the capital club’s 3-1 victory in the Coupe de France over LB Châteauroux on Friday. However, Messi could be returning to the pitch this week as Le Parisien (h/t Hadrien...
Yardbarker

A closer look at Juventus loanee Nicolussi Caviglia who joined Salernitana

After signing for Salernitana last week, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia made his debut for the southerners as a starter against Torino, playing for the entirety of the match. Calciomercato provided us with five interesting facts about the Juventus loanee who rose through the ranks at Vinovo from a very tender age.
12up

12up

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy