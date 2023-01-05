Read full article on original website
Al Nassr Unregister Vincent Aboubakar To Make Space For Cristiano Ronaldo
Aboubakar has reportedly been removed from Al Nassr's official Saudi Pro League squad list to make space for Ronaldo.
Yardbarker
Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Facing Lionel Messi, saying the wrong country and registration woes: Cristiano Ronaldo's weird and wonderful first week in Saudi Arabia
Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an eventful start to the year as he settles in at Al-Nassr
chatsports.com
Exclusive: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's first Saudi home! £175m ($210m)-a-year star is staying in a lavish suite at Riyadh's Four Seasons hotel and will rack up a £250,000 ($300,000) bill in a month... with his entourage taking up 17 rooms!
Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted little time in ensuring he and his family are royally received in their new homeland, MailOnline can reveal. The star striker, whose move to Saudi Arabia last week has made him a super-millionaire, is living in accommodation for a King that affords him the best view of the capital in the plushest of surroundings. The former Manchester United star who has signed for the largely unheralded Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League with a package worth more than £400m ($485m), is staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country.
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: Messi Modifies His Mate Cup to Remember 2022 World Cup Victory (Photo)
After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month, modifications were needed to add the country’s third star. However, the Argentine Football Association wasn’t alone in making changes. Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi modified his bombilla for when the veteran goal scorer drinks Mate. So now, whenever...
Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record: Argentina Ace 16-11 Up Ahead Of Latest Meeting In Saudi Arabia
In head-to-head matches featuring Messi and Ronaldo, Messi has scored more goals, made more assists and been on the winning team more often.
Yardbarker
Bonucci remembers Vialli and his fundamental role with Italy
In the last 24 hours or so, the football world reunited to honor the memory of Gianluca Vialli who tragically passed away on Friday aged 58. The legendary striker enjoyed a storied playing between Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, but the last role he occupied was a team coordinator in the Italian national team. He had only recently vacated his post when his health took a turn to the worse in December.
Man Utd targeting shock loan transfer for Burnley ace Wout Weghorst to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and solve striker woes
MANCHESTER UNITED are considering a shock move for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst. The Dutch hitman, 30, is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas. But that deal could be cut short to take him to Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag is in need of a striker following the termination of...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Weghorst, Fernandez, Felix, Thuram, Trossard, Busquets
Burnley's Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, 30, who is on loan at Besiktas, has offered to pay a compensation fee to the Turkish club out of his own pocket to force through a move to Manchester United, and could seal the switch by Tuesday. (Gokhan Dinc, via Express) Benfica boss Roger...
Yardbarker
Report – Premier League ace set to turn down Juventus
Wilfried Zaha could find a new home at the end of this season when his Crystal Palace contract expires and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Ivorian winger. Zaha has been an accomplished attacker in the Premier League for Palace and might want to join a new club.
Report: Chelsea Offer To Meet Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix Loan Terms
Chelsea have reportedly offered to meet the loan terms of Joao Felix set by Atletico Madrid. The player wants a move to the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Paris Saint-Germain Owner Wants Piece of Tottenham
Qatar Sports Investments could be adding another soccer team to its growing list. The owner of Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain is looking to buy a minority stake in a Premier League club this year, according to CBS Sports — and QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for exploratory discussions.
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: French Press Reveals When Lionel Messi, Neymar Will Be Starting for PSG
Lionel Messi has been back with Paris Saint-Germain since last week. However, the 35-year-old didn’t feature in the capital club’s 3-1 victory in the Coupe de France over LB Châteauroux on Friday. However, Messi could be returning to the pitch this week as Le Parisien (h/t Hadrien...
FIFA 23 Centurions guide adds new cards for Neymar and Ben Yedder
Vardy and TAA also drop in on the compete FIFA 23 Centurions card list
PSG Confirm Date For Saudi Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Face Lionel Messi
The exhibition game will see PSG take on an all-star XI featuring players from top Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.
Yardbarker
A closer look at Juventus loanee Nicolussi Caviglia who joined Salernitana
After signing for Salernitana last week, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia made his debut for the southerners as a starter against Torino, playing for the entirety of the match. Calciomercato provided us with five interesting facts about the Juventus loanee who rose through the ranks at Vinovo from a very tender age.
