Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Ravenswood tops Roane County in first win of ’23; Carte enjoys career night
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – Ravenswood rebounded on Friday night. Not only on the glass, but overall.
WVNews
Roane County's 3-point barrage sinks South Harrison
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – To say it was a shooters’ night for Roane County at the Hawks Nest is putting it mildly. The Raiders scored their first 24 points on eight made 3s in a span of 5:51, quickly building a double-digit lead en route to defeating the South Harrison Hawks, 83-46 on Monday night.
WVNews
SH #12 goes for 2 RHS #30.JPG
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – To say it was a shooters’ night for Roane County at the Hawks …
WVNews
Waybright chosen to continue as commission president
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Jackson County Commission meeting of the year saw Dick Waybright once again chosen as president. This expected decision was the lead into the brief meeting. No changes were made in the boards and organizations to which the commissioners were assigned. Each is...
WVNews
Jackson County student graduates from Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, WV – Katlyne Rollyson of Sandyville graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the Winter 2022 graduating class. Rollyson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology. She was also a member of the Glenville State University Honors Program.
WVNews
Constellium supports Parchment Valley’s newest project
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When Frank Miller talks about Whippoorwill Covered Campfire, people listen. His enthusiasm and vision for what this structure can do for the youth of Jackson County and beyond are catching. That happened when Buddy Stemple, chief executive officer of Constellium Rolled Products, spoke to...
WVNews
Ripley Senior News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: How do you farm in the winter?
WVNews
New locksmith service comes to Jackson County
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Nothing is more frustrating than locking a car or home and realizing the keys are still inside. Better Call Shaw Locksmith Services is now available to assist with those and other locksmith issues. Owner and operator Jimmy Shaw and his wife Brittany have been...
WVNews
Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau select new Board president
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau began the new year with a change in leadership. Rick Jackson has been selected the new president of the Board of Trustees. Chris Horner, outgoing president, will continue serving on the board as secretary.
WVNews
Meigs County commissioners hold annual organizational meeting
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — The Meigs County Commissioners held an organizational meeting Jan. 5. Present were president Jimmy Will; vice-president Shannon Miller; member Zachary Manuel and clerk Tonya Edwards. Also present were Sara Walpole, County Garage; county engineer Gene Triplett; treasurer Tim Ihle; sheriff Scott Fitch and sheriff’s captain Frank Stewart.
WVNews
Mason County Sheriff provides review of 2022
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WV News) — Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller began the new year by reflecting on a list of accomplishments from 2022. In the area of enhancing overall safety, Miller touts the completion of over 4,022 officer contacts, the execution of multiple search warrants that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, and participation in the 2022 Drug Take Back Day.
WVNews
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
Comments / 0