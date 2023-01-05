ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nexttv.com

Allen Media Group Promotes Andrew Temple to COO Of Broadcast Sales & Syndication

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said that Andrew Temple has been promoted to COO for broadcast sales and syndication. Temple, who had been president of domestic television distribution, has been with Allen Media Group for 25 years. In his new post, he will be responsible for the over-the-air broadcast...
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
nexttv.com

Hearst TV Ups Michael Rosellini to Senior VP, Digital Services

Hearst Television said it has promoted Michael Rosellini to senior VP, digital services. Rosellini, who had been VP, digital services since 2013, supervises a team developing projects and overseeing engineering, data and operational responsibilities for Hearst’s station-branded local news sites, mobile apps, the Very Local streaming apps and FAST Channels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy