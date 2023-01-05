Read full article on original website
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Avalanche kills the son of Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern ColoradoMalek SherifGreeley, CO
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
coloradopolitics.com
GOP chair calls Polis dishonest, governor fires back as immigration debate embroils Colorado
The influx of immigrations to Colorado — and state and city officials' response — expectedly turned political, with the chair of state of the Republican Party accusing Gov. Jared Polis of hypocrisy and the latter quipping back that the Republican leader doesn't understand what Coloradans want from their leaders.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way
Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
boulderreportinglab.org
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
police1.com
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
denverite.com
Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC
Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development
Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Cold case: Who shot and killed John Jacoby in 2015?
The FBI Denver field office is searching for the person or people responsible for murdering John Jacoby, 47, on May 18, 2015.
Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office
The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
