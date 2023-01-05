ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The X

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
BOULDER, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC

Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development

Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office

The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?

Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy