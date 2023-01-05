ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Prosecutors: Detroit man who fired shot through undercover Dearborn officer's hoodie used police scanner during crime

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4df6O2_0k4rU5dl00

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is facing multiple charges, including the possession of a police scanner during a felony, for allegedly opening fire on undercover Dearborn police officers .

Eshaun Phillip Blanding, 23, is accused of shooting at the officers early Monday morning while they were surveilling him in connection to a carjacking.

The undercover officers were investigating a car that was stolen out of Dearborn, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. When the officers located the stolen car on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Southwest Detroit, Blanding allegedly opened fire on the undercover car.

Authorities say a bullet went through the hood of an officer's sweatshirt, but he was not harmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zdK1_0k4rU5dl00
Eshaun Phillip Blanding - Booking Photo Photo credit Detroit PD

Detroit police eventually arrested Blanding after an investigation with a large police presence in the area Monday morning. Authorities said Monday multiple suspects had been detained, but it was not immediately clear whether any other suspects will be facing charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other details will be provided at this time, the prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Authorities have not released any details on the carjacking that prompted the initial investigation.

Blanding has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, and one count of possession of a police scanner during a felony.

He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $750,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy spins out suspect vehicle as it flees the wrong way on I-96

A Detroit man was arrested after a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy purposely maneuvered to spin out the suspect vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-96. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 8:20 Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle displaying a stolen registration plate while traveling westbound on I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court

The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
PONTIAC, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy