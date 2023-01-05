Prosecutors: Detroit man who fired shot through undercover Dearborn officer's hoodie used police scanner during crime

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is facing multiple charges, including the possession of a police scanner during a felony, for allegedly opening fire on undercover Dearborn police officers .

Eshaun Phillip Blanding, 23, is accused of shooting at the officers early Monday morning while they were surveilling him in connection to a carjacking.

The undercover officers were investigating a car that was stolen out of Dearborn, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. When the officers located the stolen car on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Southwest Detroit, Blanding allegedly opened fire on the undercover car.

Authorities say a bullet went through the hood of an officer's sweatshirt, but he was not harmed.

Eshaun Phillip Blanding - Booking Photo Photo credit Detroit PD

Detroit police eventually arrested Blanding after an investigation with a large police presence in the area Monday morning. Authorities said Monday multiple suspects had been detained, but it was not immediately clear whether any other suspects will be facing charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other details will be provided at this time, the prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Authorities have not released any details on the carjacking that prompted the initial investigation.

Blanding has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, and one count of possession of a police scanner during a felony.

He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $750,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.