FOP says Gainey takes 'step in the right direction' after denouncing 'pig' comment

 4 days ago

Mayor Ed Gainey is distancing himself from comments made by a community activist following Chief McIntire's killing.

In a post that appears to have been deleted, the activist wrote: "A pig died tonight. They want us to cry over it. They will use this to exterminate us and call it looking for a suspect."

Other posts included photos of the activist and Mayor Ed Gainey.

On the Big K Morning Show, Gainey shared his reaction to the posts.

“We understand the historical context between the police and the community and we know that has left some people in the community left feeling a certain way, can I control that feeling? No, history controls it because that’s what happened but the reality is no cop, no community member needs to lose their life,” said Gainey.

Fraternal Order of Police President Bob Swartzwelder says what the mayor said, is a good start.

“What the mayor did here is a step in the right direction to curb the rhetoric of anti-police sentiment,” said Swartzwelder.

The man who killed McIntire, Aaron Swan, had 26 prior arrests. Mayor Gainey called for more accountability in the court system to prevent violent criminals from getting back on the street.

An internal memo send to the members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin, from Gainey says in part, “I write to you today on behalf of the City of Pittsburgh and our entire administration to thank you for your service to our great city.”

