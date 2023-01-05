ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA Radio Editorial: McIntire & Hamlin

By Michael Spacciapolli
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veJA3_0k4rTo7I00

It's been a difficult, emotional week in the Pittsburgh area.

The senseless killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and the life-threatening health emergency of Central Catholic and Pitt standout Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football took place just a few hours apart.

As tragic as these events were, the response reveals deep deposits of compassion and generosity in our communities.

Two examples stand out.

In Brackenridge, people are turning out in large numbers for several events in McIntire’s honor. It is a small borough coming together to grieve his loss and celebrate his life.

Tributes to McIntire have been glowing.

Nationwide, Americans responded to Damar Hamiln's cardiac arrest by donating more than seven million dollars to his Christmas toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks.

In both cases, people of faith are praying for McIntire’s family and Hamlin’s recovery.

At last report, the Bills say Damar has shown remarkable improvement.

