ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
Stopped By Police in Yakima? That’s a Lot of Tickets
Early last year the Yakima Police Department had to cancel the traffic unit because of a lack of officers. That lead to an increase in traffic problems and fatal crashes. Chief Matthew Murray wrote a letter to the community saying he was building back the unit. Since last year traffic emphasis patrols have helped to slow the number of crashes and pushed some drivers to slow down.
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?
Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Yakima
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Remains found in 2008 identified as Native American woman reported missing in 1987
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Human remains found in 2008 near White Swan have been identified as a Native American woman who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Daisy Mae Tallman, also knows as Daisy Mae Heath was 29 years old when she was reported missing in the fall of 1987. She was a part of the Yakama Nation Tribe and was born Jan. 10, 1958.
nbcrightnow.com
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets
I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
FOX 11 and 41
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found
Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found. Lucian Munguia, a beloved 5-year-old Yakima boy has been missing since September 2022, when he wandered off from his family at Sarg Hubbard Park. The story of his disappearance has pervaded headlines in our small-ish city for four months. We have been covering this story since it began and are devastated to hear that his body has finally been located.
KIMA TV
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
Yakima’s Popular Event, Roots & Vines Festival, Is Closing for Good
I honestly need to stay off Facebook. Though I love to celebrate my friend's new relationship statuses, see some random quote my mom finds or see my friends who apparently uploaded 89 photos because they went to Applebees, I saw that the Roots & Vines Festival is canceling for a number of reasons.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Beat The Snow & See A Show! 14 Events & Concerts in Yakima & PNW To Check Out
I know I’m not alone when I say I’m sick of the snow and am starting to get cabin fever. Luckily the New Year brings a slew of new shows and events to the Pacific Northwest. Whether you’re ready to get out and bang your head to a concert or kick back and enjoy a Broadway play in your hometown, there are plenty of events this month.
5 Restaurants I’d Love to See in Yakima in 2023
With most making New Year's resolutions there are also those hopes and dreams for your surroundings in 2023 as well. Though Yakima has no lack of options for dining establishments here's a list of restaurants I'd love to see come to Yakima in the following year. Let's hope we see...
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
