FOX 11 and 41

Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Stopped By Police in Yakima? That’s a Lot of Tickets

Early last year the Yakima Police Department had to cancel the traffic unit because of a lack of officers. That lead to an increase in traffic problems and fatal crashes. Chief Matthew Murray wrote a letter to the community saying he was building back the unit. Since last year traffic emphasis patrols have helped to slow the number of crashes and pushed some drivers to slow down.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
WENATCHEE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Yakima

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets

I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed

SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
SELAH, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found

Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found. Lucian Munguia, a beloved 5-year-old Yakima boy has been missing since September 2022, when he wandered off from his family at Sarg Hubbard Park. The story of his disappearance has pervaded headlines in our small-ish city for four months. We have been covering this story since it began and are devastated to hear that his body has finally been located.
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

5 Restaurants I’d Love to See in Yakima in 2023

With most making New Year's resolutions there are also those hopes and dreams for your surroundings in 2023 as well. Though Yakima has no lack of options for dining establishments here's a list of restaurants I'd love to see come to Yakima in the following year. Let's hope we see...
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

