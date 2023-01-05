Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lucky Resident of Luck, Wisconsin, Scores Winning Lottery Ticket
Lady Luck shined upon the citizens of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night when a $15.1 million lottery ticket was purchased. Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue was the store responsible for selling the winning Megabucks ticket. Winning Megabucks requires immense luck, with just 1 in 6,991,908 odds of success.
Three $1 million lottery tickets remain unclaimed in Minnesota
Are you in possession of a million-dollar lottery ticket?. As customers feverishly buy tickets for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, the Minnesota Lottery says there are three people in Minnesota that have yet to claim a seven-figure prize. One of the $1 million prizes is from the...
antigotimes.com
Fisherees & Tournaments
Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby. Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com. Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply. February 4th. Oconto...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
Mega Millions results for 01/06/23; did anyone win the $940 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is now the fifth largest lottery prize ever as there was no winner of the $940 million jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 6. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10 will be worth $1.1 billion with a cash...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
A Town Called Luck: $15 Million-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin
A lucky Wisconsin resident is the proud winner of a $15 million lottery jackpot this week, and appropriately enough, the ticket was purchased in a town called Luck. According to officials, the $15.1-million jackpot was won on the state’s Megabucks game, and was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in the 100 block of Butternut Avenue this week.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
Bus Transporting Wisconsin Wrestling Team Explodes
The team was returning home from a meet in Minnesota at the time.
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
fox5ny.com
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - A $1,000,000 second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey for Friday's drawing. State lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in the Morris County town of Ledgewood. There were also three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that...
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR to host Bald Eagle Watching Days
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting its 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days in celebration of the species’ growing presence in the state. The DNR is offering both in-person and virtual events that are free to the public. On...
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
Channel 3000
Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
onfocus.news
Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
Comments / 7