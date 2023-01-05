ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Fire ant quarantine zone expanded in five Va. counties

RICHMOND—Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties have joined the list of localities covered under the Virginia Imported Fire Ant Quarantine. With the five counties added in December, the quarantine zone now stretches across 12 Virginia counties and 11 cities. The expansion is based on the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ imported fire ant surveys, which indicate the pests have established a presence in affected counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
Greensville County's Edwards, Powell explain complete process of amending a will

Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards asked the Emporia Rotary Club members to raise their hands if they had a will. Approximately half shot their hands into the air. The members not raising a hand received valuable information that will likely push them in the direction of properly preparing a will for the benefit of their loved ones.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Surry native aims high

Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
SURRY, VA

