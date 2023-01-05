Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith
Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season. Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks, other 49ers ahead of playoff bout vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped on a conference call with reporters on Monday, the morning after the team's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in its regular-season finale. The coach provided several injury updates as the 49ers begin preparations for its playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Packers' Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have...
The one thing missing on the Eagles offense
Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
Offseason 2023 Mock Draft 1.0 (5 Rounds)
The 2022 season has come to a close with the Falcons finishing 7-10. The Falcons finally beat Tom Brady, and it didn’t affect their draft position. This is going to be an interesting draft for the Falcons, mainly because they’re going to have a lot of money to spend in free agency to address the needs on their roster. That means they could target a quarterback or go with the best player available. If you’ve been reading my Mock Draft Monday series, the goal was to mix up the picks and talk about different players the Falcons could target. Now, I’ll be pivoting to what I think the Falcons should do. This series will be updated as free agency goes along, after the Senior Bowl, after the combine, compensation picks, etc. I’ll also be doing later editions with trades. Draft Order is via Tankathon. Let’s get started:
Steelers Should Be Excited About New Opponents For 2023
With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially finished 3rd in their division, meaning they will play the 3rd place teams from rotating divisions, while going against some fairly weak divisions next season. Overall, the schedule as a whole looks to be not too tough based on their opponents win percentages in 2022. Of course, the Steelers will play home and away games against the division champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens (who may or may not have Lamar Jackson next year), and the Cleveland Browns, who are hoping that Deshaun Watson is no longer rusty and can play as well as he did with the Houston Texans.
Colts GM admits he had concerns over Jeff Saturday hiring
When the Colts former All-Pro center was hired to replace Frank Reich in early November, the decision sent shockwaves throughout the league, due to Saturday's non-existent college of NFL coaching experience. After winning his coaching debut in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday lost seven straight to close...
Y’all outta pocket!: This Cowboys team does not owe fans a Super Bowl win
If you're reading this, you probably fall into one of three categories:. A Cowboys fan who read the title and felt relieved to know you're not the only one who feels that way. A Cowboys fan already outraged at the title for challenging a belief that sits at the core of your fandom.
Panthers Sign Nine For 2023
Panthers TEs Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan were re-signed as exclusive rights free agents, while seven players were brought back on futures deals. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Sullivan, 26, is a...
One NFL team is already showing interest in Chicago Bears executive
Chicago Bears executive Ian Cunningham is already on the radar as a general manager candidate. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his staff have a big offseason ahead of them as they clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and have a lot of cap space to work with.
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day in Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send off he'll never forget. We talk about...
