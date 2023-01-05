ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State finishes 4th, Montana 14th in final Stats Perform FCS Top 25

BOZEMAN — Montana State was ranked fourth and Montana finished 14th in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the 2022 season. MSU (12-2) finished one spot behind fellow Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist Incarnate Word (12-2), while runner up North Dakota State (12-3) was ranked No. 2 and champion South Dakota State (14-1) finished atop the rankings with all 54 first-place votes.
Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
Caleb Bellach, Brynley Fitzgerald receive Frontier hoops awards

Caleb Bellach of Montana Tech and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western were chosen Monday as the Frontier Conference's men's and women's basketball players of the week. Bellach is a 6-foot-7 junior from Manhattan. Fitzgerald is a 5-11 senior from Dillon. Bellach averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and two steals per...
