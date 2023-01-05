BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO